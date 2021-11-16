NYC to require vaccines for New Year's Eve in Times Square

“New York City’s back. We want to show the world we’re back,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York City will require full vaccination for New Year’s Eve revelers as it brings back its marquee Times Square ball drop celebration.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the vaccine mandate Tuesday, saying hundreds of thousands of people will again be welcomed to pack Times Square for a "full strength" celebration. The festivities were limited last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“New York City’s back. We want to show the world we’re back,” de Blasio told reporters.

People heading to Times Square, including children ages 5 and up, will have to show proof of full vaccination at security checkpoints.

Revelers who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition can show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken in the previous 72 hours and must wear a mask. Children too young to be vaccinated can attend if accompanied by a vaccinated caregiver.

“We want it to be big. We want it to be full of life,” de Blasio said. “We want to welcome all those hundreds of thousands of folks, but everyone needs to be vaccinated.”

The Times Square celebration typically features large crowds standing shoulder to shoulder for hours as they await the ball drop at midnight. For that reason, city officials said a vaccine requirement is necessary even though the festivities are outdoors.

“When you’re outdoors with a few hundred thousand people, packed close together for hours on end, it’s a different reality,” the mayor said. “It makes sense to protect everyone.”

The city requires at least one dose of the vaccine for patrons at indoor restaurants, entertainment venues and fitness facilities.

The desolation of Times Square, long a tourist mecca, became a prominent symbol of the city’s shutdown at the height of the pandemic. But the area has begun to draw crowds again: pedestrian counts have increased by more than 50 percent in recent months, said Times Square Alliance president Tom Harris. On Saturday, 270,000 people visited Times Square.

International travelers are again visiting the city after the United States began admitting vaccinated visitors last week.

“Our success is largely due to people being vaccinated,” Harris said.

The city on Monday announced that all adults will be allowed to get booster shots of the vaccine . And it has been pushing to vaccinate children ages 5-11 since they became eligible this month.

So far, 72,000 children in that age group have received the shot, including 26,300 at the city’s public schools.

De Blasio announced that the city will host a second vaccine clinic at every school serving children in that age group to offer second doses beginning Nov. 30. The vaccinations will also expand to charter schools starting on Friday.

On Tuesday, the city reported 1,032 new cases of Covid-19, and 84 patients were admitted to hospitals for symptoms of the disease.