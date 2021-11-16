ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Woman bites off chunk of police officer’s ear in bar fight

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
HOUMA, LA — Police in southern Louisiana are searching for a woman accused of biting off a piece of a police officer’s ear.

Houma police were trying to break up a fight between several women outside of bar just after midnight on Friday when one of them started biting one of the officer’s ear, the police department said.

The woman, identified as Michelle Smith, 36, “bit a large portion of the right ear completely off” before she ran away.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is currently in recovery.

A warrant was obtained for Smith’s arrest on one count of second degree battery. Officers are still searching for Smith and are asking the public for assistance in finding her.

