ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Former spinner says Yorkshire covered up alleged failed drug test by Ballance

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOVwX_0cyS42sN00

Azeem Rafiq has accused Yorkshire of covering up for Gary Ballance over an alleged failed drug test.

Rafiq also claimed his old county had allowed Ballance, a former captain at Headingley, to miss drug tests. The claims have been denied by a representative of the ex-England batter.

Whistleblower Rafiq laid bare the full extent of his experience of racism in cricket during an appearance in front of MPs with Tuesday’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing offering him the chance to speak with the protection of parliamentary privilege.

It allowed Rafiq to speak freely without the burden of legal pitfalls and this was also the case for his written statement, which was published on Tuesday.

The 57-page document was produced for the Leeds Employment Tribunal between Rafiq and Yorkshire and under the section ‘other forms of discriminatory treatment at YCCC’ it alleges the county covered for Ballance while he was dealing with drug issues.

“Over the years, YCCC protected Gary Ballance with respect to his drug and alcohol issues, allowing him to miss drug hair sample tests to avoid sanctions,” Rafiq’s witness statement read.

Over the years, YCCC protected Gary Ballance with respect to his drug and alcohol issues, allowing him to miss drug hair sample tests to avoid sanctions

“When he failed a recreational drug test and was forced to miss some games, the club informed the public he was missing games because he was struggling with anxiety and mental health issues.”

Rafiq added: “What I learned over the years was that incidents with white players are covered up and a positive media spin is put out to protect them, yet in the case of Pakistani players, we are criticised unfairly and everything is put on show for the media to attack us with no protection afforded by YCCC.”

The former off spin bowler made the allegations against Yorkshire to highlight the different way he was treated, with reference to an incident in 2011 where he was sent home from an Under-19 series.

A representative of Ballance denied Rafiq’s claims and told the PA news agency: “As stated in his previous statement Gary does not intend on making any further public statement regarding Azeem’s allegations, however, he must correct the record relating to the egregious false allegations made in Azeem’s Witness Statement that Gary had “drug and alcohol issues” and “miss[ed] drug hair sample tests to avoid sanctions”.

These allegations are categorically untrue and should never have been made. Gary has never, to his knowledge, missed a drugs test and would not do so

“These allegations are categorically untrue and should never have been made.

“Gary has never, to his knowledge, missed a drugs test and would not do so.”

In August 2020, Yorkshire revealed Ballance was unavailable for selection while he managed “some heightened feelings of anxiety and stress” and stated they were “unable to put any timescales on his return to playing at this time.”

The PA news agency has contacted UKAD and Yorkshire for a comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Azeem Rafiq set to answer questions from MPs on Yorkshire racism allegations

Azeem Rafiq will take his allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire to Westminster on Tuesday, promising “time for truths” at a parliamentary select committee. The former spin bowler will give evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee in the Wilson Room at Portcullis House from 9.30am, during which he will be questioned about his wide-ranging claims against the club and have the chance to respond with the freedom of parliamentary privilege.
SOCIETY
newschain

Yorkshire announce 36 people have contacted whistleblower hotline in first week

Yorkshire have announced that 36 people have contacted its whistleblower hotline in the week since it was launched. The independent reporting service was initiated by club chair Lord Kamlesh Patel, who was appointed earlier this month and accelerated the previous regime’s sluggish response to Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism.
WORLD
newschain

‘Pitiless’ murder-accused father ‘probably’ valued lover over child, court told

A man accused of helping to murder his six-year-old son has told a jury he “probably” valued his new partner’s love and affection over the welfare of his child. Thomas Hughes, who is alleged to have aided and abetted his girlfriend, Emma Tustin, in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, told Coventry Crown Court on Monday that she had promised to show him “the love (and) the attention” he wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: New Yorkshire chair apologises over handling of racism allegations

Yorkshire’s new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has promised urgent and seismic change from within and has vowed that what happened to Azeem Rafiq “will never happen again”.Lord Patel was appointed as the club’s chair after the previous incumbent Roger Hutton resigned at a club board meeting on Friday. With him went two non-executive directors, all part of the fallout over the handling of the investigation into the racism allegations levelled at the club by Rafiq. Since being voted into his post on Friday afternoon, Patel has spent the weekend getting to grips with the fallout over the last 15 months....
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Azeem Rafiq
BBC

Agencies missed chances to intervene before Gracie Crowder murder

Agencies "missed opportunities to intervene" before a 19-month-old girl was murdered by her mother, an inquest has heard. Katie Crowder was jailed for killing 19-month-old Gracie Crowder by scalding her in March last year. Nottingham Coroner's Court heard she told a therapist she had thoughts of wanting to kill someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Test#England#Digital#Yccc#Pakistani
The Independent

NHS hospital at centre of cover up claims after woman died following repeated paracetamol overdose

The family of a woman who died after being repeatedly overdosed with paracetamol in an NHS hospital have demanded action over her death amid allegations of an NHS cover up.Laura Higginson, a trainee solicitor and mum of two, died after seeking medical help for sickness and pneumonia. She died two weeks later from multi-organ failure and sepsis.Whiston Hospital, in Merseyside, has admitted to the overdose but denied it caused her death and rejects any suggestion of wrong doing.But expert reports, seen by The Independent, including from a liver specialist, questions the trust’s account of what happened, the quality of...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Queen sends message to flood-stricken British Columbia

The Queen has sent a message to the people of British Columbia following “catastrophic” flooding in the Canadian province, saying her thoughts are with them. The 95-year-old monarch, who is also Queen of Canada, thanked emergency responders and volunteers for their “tireless work” and for providing comfort and support to those in need.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

LeBron James suspended for one game after Isaiah Stewart clash

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been suspended without pay for one game after leaving Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart bleeding in a clash which sparked a furious on-court altercation. He will sit out the Lakers’ encounter with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday as...
NBA
newschain

Forest Green at full strength for Barrow clash

Forest Green will have a fully fit squad to choose from heading into the visit of Barrow. Sadou Diallo will be looking to keep his place in the side after making his first league start of the season in their 3-1 win over Hartlepool. Dan Sweeney returned to the bench...
SPORTS
newschain

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager. The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has no regrets over his behaviour in Qatar

Christian Horner has no regret over his actions at the Qatar Grand Prix as the Red Bull team boss saw Lewis Hamilton close the gap to championship-leader Max Verstappen. Hamilton roared to a lights-to-flag victory in Formula One’s inaugural race in Doha, taking the Mercedes driver to within eight points of Red Bull’s Verstappen with two races to go.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Reece Grego-Cox could make long-awaited Crawley return

John Yems could welcome Reece Grego-Cox back into his Crawley squad when they welcome Newport to The People’s Pension Stadium. The 25-year-old has missed almost two years through injury but has been in full training and played just under 30 minutes of Crawley’s 4-0 defeat to Southampton Under-23s a fortnight ago.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy