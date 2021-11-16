ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Case Against Open-World Games

By Evan Urquhart
Slate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week saw the release of a newly remastered version of the classic Grand Theft Auto trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Fans’ eager anticipation soon turned to a combination of anger and hilarity, as players discovered the many, many, many bugs throughout this re-release—easily one of...

slate.com

Comments / 1

Lakeland Gazette

Dart World Gaming Arena Coming

Dart World Gaming Arena Is excited announce our first location in Downtown Lakeland FL. Dart World Gaming Arena provides a safe mobile environment for children and adults to play virtual reality and Nerf darts in mobile arenas in a 12 vs 12 format. http://www.dartworldfl.com/
VIDEO GAMES
Slate

How Pokémon Lost Its Way

Out now on Nintendo Switch are Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the Pokémon series’ fourth generation games and the first mainline games in the franchise since 2018. And as a huge, lifelong Pokémon fan, I couldn’t have been less excited for them. Ever since Pokémon jumped from Nintendo’s handheld systems onto Switch, its hybrid handheld-home console, the series has taken a distinct nosedive, revealing a lazy carelessness that leaves me wondering who these games are even for anymore.
VIDEO GAMES
techgig.com

This is the most downloaded mobile game in the world

Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as the most downloaded mobile game in the world for the month of October 2021. The. had approximately 34 million installs. India accounted for 30% of the downloads/installs, highest than any country. The 72% year-on-year increase in downloads hint at the sudden surge in...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Game Archaeologist: The Wonderful World of Eamon

As we’ve long since established, 1980’s MUD1 was the official kick-off of the MMORPG genre, bringing online players together to adventure through persistent worlds for glory and glitter. But this text-based MMO didn’t exist in a vacuum; there were projects before and after that explored what this genre could be.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into November now, and we all know what that means – Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins this Friday, we’ll start to see deals and discounts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

The Nintendo Switch Has Been Sold Out for Months, But It’s In Stock Now For Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch has been nearly impossible to find for the past few months thanks to increased demand, and supply constraints due to Covid-19, but the gaming console is in stock for its normal price ($299) at Amazon right now. Orders placed now will ship soon, and deliver in the first week of December. Amazon   The Switch is a portable gaming system with an HD touch screen, and a pair of detachable “Joy-Con” controllers on either side. The console comes with a “dock” accessory that allows you to play games on your TV — often in a higher resolution. The consoles hybrid...
RETAIL
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox and more

We’re into the second half of November now and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s literally staring us in the eye. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and,...
SHOPPING

