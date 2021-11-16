ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Set to miss 2-to-4 weeks

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Mobley (elbow) has been diagnosed with a sprained right elbow and is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The star...

www.cbssports.com

USA Today

Evan Mobley out 2-4 weeks after stellar start to NBA career

As though the USC Trojans news cycle wasn’t crazy enough, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie and former Trojans star Evan Mobley is out for 2-4 weeks with a sprained elbow, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The timing of this injury is brutal, especially after the rookie was off to an...
NBA
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley lifting Cleveland Cavaliers back to relevance: ‘He’s special’

NEW YORK -- Ricky Rubio isn’t typically gushy. Playing four years overseas and 11 more in the NBA has a way of forcing a more level-headed approach. Prior to training camp, his message to young protégé Darius Garland was about not being satisfied with a bounce-back second season and needing to show more consistency. In October, Rubio bluntly said the Cavs weren’t close to where they wanted to be. He’s often the first one to point at the calendar, reminding everyone how early it is in this 82-game grind.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Video: Evan Mobley makes an epic run-back block against Jayson Tatum in Cavaliers vs Celtics

Evan Mobley has been one of the brightest rookies to make an impact in the NBA 2021-22 Season. Having helped Cleveland Cavaliers on both ends of the court, Mobley has been evidently praised by his coach and players for his respective contribution. However, during the Cavaliers vs Celtics game the 20-years-old embarrassed opposition’s marquee scorer Jayson Celtics with a run-back block against the run of play.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Evan Mobley’s off to solid start as a finisher so far

There’s going to moments throughout games where Evan Mobley is going to show his youth; that’s what one expects from a 20-year-old rookie big. Mobley has led the Cleveland Cavaliers in minutes thus far, and one has to anticipate that there will be growing pains, particularly on the offensive end from him.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Evan Mobley helping unlock Cleveland Cavaliers’ offensive creativity

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For nearly 30 minutes following Wednesday’s shootaround, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley worked on post-ups. Left elbow. Left block. Right elbow. Right block. Fadeaways. Jump-hooks. Drop-steps. Pivots. Left shoulder. Right shoulder. Hours later, that extra work showed. Despite a foul-plagued start that caused Mobley to play just...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs rookie Evan Mobley getting MRI after elbow injury

After sustaining a sprained right elbow injury against the Boston Celtics on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley is set to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Mobley has been a revelation for the Cavaliers as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 blocks, and a steal over the first 15 games of his career.
NBA
RealGM

Evan Mobley Looks Like A Glue Guy With Gifts Like A Star

There seems to be less misery in the air, this season. This is the kind of thing you can just say, since there are no metrics for it, but most of us probably agree that last year was shot through with drudgery and depression, players and coaches who weren’t fully engaged or remotely happy in their work. Everybody was wearily traversing the slate of games, like railway workers carving tunnels through mountainsides, heavy with dread and unsure when next they might see open country. The world is not post-pandemic—that would take collective action we can’t muster; leaders are stubbornly wedded to commerce and people are stubborn by themselves—but it is a little more pleasant to live in than it was some eight or nine months ago. There is space once again for optimism, in the NBA and everywhere else.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Evan Mobley is early favorite for Rookie of the Year

The Cleveland Cavaliers are enjoying a surprisingly good start to 2021-22. Despite mass preseason prognostications of another losing campaign, the Cavaliers are pulling through in the season’s early going. Cleveland currently sits at 9-5, coming off a solid victory over the Boston Celtics. Many factors have sparked the Cavs’ hot...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Evan Mobley has shown full offensive array as of late

When he was drafted with the third overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley was looked at as a defensive juggernaut with a growing offensive game. The things we saw him display at USC were something that many thought would take years for him to fully get back to as he adjusted to the NBA.
NBA
Fear The Sword

The defensive imprint of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley

The Cavs are off to a 7-5 start, their best through 12 games since the 2016-17 season. Darius Garland is blossoming as an on-ball creator and lead ball-handler. Collin Sexton was adapting to an off-ball scoring role prior to injury. Ricky Rubio has been a steady guiding hand off the bench and put together a FIBA Ricky showing to rout the Knicks.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Evan Mobley suffers sprained right elbow

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley suffered a sprained right elbow during the second half of Monday’s 98-92 loss to the Boston Celtics and will undergo an MRI early Tuesday morning, sources tell cleveland.com. Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA. Cavaliers...
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

SBN Reacts: Evan Mobley leads the Cavs to most surprising team status

Tonight the Detroit Pistons and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham will face the Houston Rockets and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green. Of course, in the early going of the season many people think it’s the player selected third that will end up being the best of the bunch.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Starting lineup, rotation without Evan Mobley

For most competitive NBA teams, rookies play a minor supportive role at best, and most often are a negative presence towards winning games. It’s still worth it long-term to find them minutes and build chemistry with the team’s other players, but the loss of a rookie from a rotation generally makes it better. That will absolutely not be the case for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
FanSided

Raptors: Is Scottie Barnes better than Cleveland’s Evan Mobley?

The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers each had a top-four pick at the 2021 NBA Draft and while the season is still very young, both teams appear to have aced their top selections. The prizes were a defensive game-changer in Evan Mobley and a promising two-way star in Scottie Barnes.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Evan Mobley proves just how special he is by breaking impressive Cavs record

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has had an impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season. He seems to be an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. In the Cavs’ 91-89 win against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Mobley etched his name in the franchise’s record books by becoming the fastest player in team history to reach 200 points and 100 rebounds.
NBA
kingjamesgospel.com

Cavs: Evan Mobley leapfrogged in latest Kia Rookie Ladder

For the first time this season, a rookie has graced the top of the Kia Rookie Ladder for more than one week! Toronto Raptors’ first-round pick Scottie Barnes leapfrogged Cleveland Cavaliers forward/big Evan Mobley to get to the top spot for the second time. It’s likely that Mobley would’ve stayed atop the ladder had he not gotten injured earlier this week.
NBA

