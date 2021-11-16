How to Build Backlinks to your Travel Blog

When you have a corporate job, your life is often not your own. Your time in the office, in meetings or traveling is dictated by clients, supervisors or project needs. You don't get to decide where you go and oftentimes, it's not the sexiest of places. Throughout my long advertising career, I've spent loads of time in Battle Creek, MI, Solon, OH, Hershey, PA and other places that are perfectly lovely, but not necessarily where I would choose to visit. Of course, my career took me to some amazing places as well (Venice, Paris, Rome and London are just a few) and those are trips I will always remember. With Covid, travel is much more difficult (especially international) but assuming we are able to carefully manage travel again, just think about where you could go if it was up to you.

