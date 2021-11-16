ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s Prince Charles visits Jesus baptism site in Jordan

Cover picture for the articleAMMAN (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla on Tuesday visited the site on the river Jordan where Jesus is believed to have been baptised, at the start of the first overseas tour by senior British royals since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Touring Elijah’s Hill, the couple...

