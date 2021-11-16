ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. retail sales have risen faster than expected

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article you will find information about other things:. Washington (AB / Bloomberg) – US retail sales rose more than expected in October. U.S. consumers seem to have begun their purchases ahead of the holiday season due to supply problems and fears of empty store shelves. Consumer spending...

www.taylordailypress.net

