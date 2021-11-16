Gigantic white truffle sells for nearly $120K

Paying more than $100,000 for any luxury food item might seem excessive, but truffles are the culinary king of fungi, after all. The town of Alba in northern Italy recently auctioned off a prized 2-pound white truffle for 103,000 euros, the equivalent of $117,795.64, according to the New York Post. The truffle was purchased by chef Umberto Bombana, who is fittingly known by some as the "The King of White Truffles," per his restaurant's website. It's unclear whether Bombana will use the truffle for personal or professional cooking, but if he decides to prepare it at his Michelin-starred 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo eatery, diners will need to travel to Hong Kong to sample his truffle creations.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO