ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Gigantic white truffle sells for nearly $120K

By Claudia Dimuro
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s news like this that makes you want to invest in a fungi-smelling dog. A gigantic white truffle sold at an auction the other day for nearly $120,000. The New York Post reports how the truffle—which weighed roughly two pounds—was put up for bidding during the 21st World White Truffle Auction...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Giant white truffle auctioned off for a whopping $118,000

It’s a fund-gi. An Italian truffle weighing around 2 pounds sold for an eye-popping 103,000 euros ($117,795.64 USD) at the 21st World White Truffle Auction on Sunday in Alba, a town in northern Italy’s Piedmont region. The pricey fungi — which is prized in culinary circles for its rich, earthy...
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Perlage Black Truffle Juice In Pearls

Black winter truffle juice 50% (Tuber melanosporum, water, salt), water, squid-ink, thickener: sodium alginate, salt, flavour, acidifier: citric acid. 1.97" L x 1.97" W x 2.16" H (50g). Maker:. Care & Notes - Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 30 days. Shipping & Returns...
FOOD & DRINKS
Wallpaper*

Artist Marguerite Humeau’s recipe for white truffle ravioli

The high-concept installations of Marguerite Humeau intertwine myth and modernity. Drawing on the work of palaeontologists, anthropologists, linguists and more, she conjures up alternate universes: her breakthrough exhibition, ‘FOXP2’ at the Palais de Tokyo in 2015, imagined elephants, rather than humans, possessing the gene linked to the development of vocal cords, and thus becoming the dominant species; while her 2018 show ‘Ecstasies’, at the New Museum, reenacted a speculated scene from 150,000 years ago, when early female humans first encountered psychoactive ingredients.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

This Massive White Truffle Just Sold For Over $100,000

Paying more than $100,000 for any luxury food item might seem excessive, but truffles are the culinary king of fungi, after all. The town of Alba in northern Italy recently auctioned off a prized 2-pound white truffle for 103,000 euros, the equivalent of $117,795.64, according to the New York Post. The truffle was purchased by chef Umberto Bombana, who is fittingly known by some as the "The King of White Truffles," per his restaurant's website. It's unclear whether Bombana will use the truffle for personal or professional cooking, but if he decides to prepare it at his Michelin-starred 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo eatery, diners will need to travel to Hong Kong to sample his truffle creations.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
fox4now.com

Will Ferrell's 'Elf' costume sells for nearly $300K at auction

The original costume Will Ferrell wore in the movie "Elf" sold for nearly $300,000 at a UK auction. TMZ reports that the outfit was expected to bring in between $27,600-$41,000. The movie, which features Ferrell as "Buddy the Elf, was released in 2003. It went on to make $220 million...
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

The best white truffle menus of the season

The transition into autumn and winter is a joyous occasion for food fanatics. What with all the seasonal delicacies that ease us into the feasts and festivities to come. Restaurants across the city are making it rain fancy funghi on their cuisines – from classic Italian to less expected pairings in Korean and Japanese fare. The fleeting Alba white truffle season only lasts until mid-December, so those seeking a spot to savour some of the finest funghi harvested this year will want to keep reading.
FOOD & DRINKS
foodcontessa.com

White Chocolate and Coconut Truffles

This is one of the most popular recipes in the modern Italian cuisine because it is very easy to prepare, good looking, and delicious! However, I just know that my young Italian relatives love these sweet, easy white chocolate and coconut truffles – because am seeing them very often on birthday or holiday parties. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truffle#White Gold#Odor#The New York Post#Italian#Michelin#Abc News#Rte#Eataly#Cnbc
leitesculinaria.com

World Spice – Black Truffle Salt

Definitely worth its weight in salt. With its umami-rich, earthy flavor profile, we nominate World Spice Merchant’s Black Truffle Salt into the pantry hall of fame. Sometimes called “The Diamond of the Kitchen”, truffles are as notoriously expensive as they are highly prized. Selezione Tarufi blends the finest Italian-mined salt with dehydrated black summer truffles to create a sublime finishing salt. This 10% truffle salt will take everything from egg dishes, sautéed vegetables, pasta and popcorn from good to gourmet with just a pinch. A little bit of this fine-grain salt goes a long way!
FOOD & DRINKS
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Footwear News

Jill Biden Stuns in Elegant Forest Green Dress & Pumps While Honoring Children of Veterans

Jill Biden was seen attending an event for the children of military veterans at the White House on Wednesday. The first lady opted for a striking forest green coat-style midi dress from American designer Brandon Maxwell for the occasion. The holiday-ready frock features short sleeves and a lapel collar, which she added a pin, and a single gold button closure at the front. Originally retailing for $2,250, the dress is now on sale for $1,250 on Yoox.com. Dr. Biden paired the stylish look with nude pointy-toed suede pumps and accessorized with a gold and pearl broach, layered necklaces and round gold stud earrings. She also added some bracelets, a watch and a navy mask featuring a floral graphic. In a similar spirit, FLOTUS wore a Christmas-y red gown to visit a pediatric vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Va., earlier this week. Shop nude pumps and elevate your style. To Buy: Jimmy Choo Love 85mm Pumps, $675; farfetch.com   To Buy: Sam Edelman Nude Pointed Stiletto Pumps, $147; farfetch.com To Buy: Le Silla Eva Pointed Pumps, $593; farfetch.com For more, check out Jill Biden’s style through the years.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Art auctioned in New York couple’s divorce earns record-breaking $676 million

Highly valuable art acquired during more than 50 years of marriage was sold in a matter of hours in a record-breaking auction, following a New York couple’s divorce. Real estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his wife, Linda, were ordered by a court in 2018 to sell their blue-chip art collection and split the proceeds, amid their divorce proceedings. The art collection spanned decades and included works by Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Cy Twombly.
ENTERTAINMENT
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy