ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jonathan Majors Said Working At Red Lobster Taught Him This Important Lesson

By Cristine Struble
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jonathan Majors might be known for his role on "Lovecraft Country" and his upcoming role in the new "The Harder They Fall Movie" with Idris Elba (per NPR), but the celebrated actor didn't always stand in the spotlight. During his recent "Saturday Night Live" monologue the Yale graduate shared that he...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Johnathan Majors Shares What He Learned From Working at Red Lobster in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Less than a month after starring in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall, Jonathan Majors is taking on another major role: Saturday Night Live host. The actor and now-Western star began his hosting duties Saturday night in a monologue about how excited he was to be on the show. He shared about his early beginnings growing up as military brat and moving around a lot, being homeless at one point while working at Red Lobster and Olive Garden, and advice his grandfather used to give him.
CELEBRITIES
ncadvertiser.com

Jonathan Majors mentions Yale, New Haven in 'SNL' monologue

Actor Jonathan Majors, of "Loki" and "Lovecraft Country" fame, made his hosting debut last night on "Saturday Night Live." During the actor's opening monologue, Majors talked about his path to stardom that at one point passed through Connecticut. “I like to say I was born in California, raised in Texas,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
lrmonline.com

Jonathan Majors On Choosing Kang Without Fully Knowing What Was Planned

Collider did a recent interview with Jonathan Majors on choosing Kang without fully knowing what was planned going in. When Majors agreed to play He Who Remains in Loki, there was no one who came and explained the entire plan for this character to him. However, looking into the character of Kang was enough to convince him this was the right role.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Jonathan Majors Goes Into the Multiverse

It’s easy to look at Jonathan Majors’s meteoric career trajectory and wonder whether it wasn’t something he carefully planned out himself. The boxes he’s ticked over just the past two years include a film festival breakout in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, an Emmy-nominated prestige cable drama lead in Lovecraft Country, a scene-stealing supporting role in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, a wild debut as Marvel’s newest supervillain in Loki, and a charismatic leading turn in the western The Harder They Fall, which has been sitting around the top of Netflix’s most-watched list since its premiere. He’ll tick one more box this weekend when he makes his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Nicole Smith
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Chris Rock
Boston

Highlights from Jonathan Majors’ turn as host of SNL

The actor, best known for his dramatic work, showed an affinity for comedy. We got a sneak peek at Jonathan Majors’ lighthearted side last night before he officially joins the coveted Marvel cinematic universe in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”. Majors is best known for his dramatic work — he’s...
CELEBRITIES
Birmingham Star

Jonathan Majors makes his 'SNL' hosting debut

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Actor Jonathan Majors, best known for 'Lovecraft Country', 'The Harder They Fall' and 'Loki', recently made his 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) hosting debut. During his first hosting gig on 'SNL', the 32-year-old star appeared on the sketch comedy show alongside musical guest Taylor Swift, reported...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Jonathan Majors Hosts SNL, One December Night and More

On TV this Saturday: Jonathan Majors makes his Studio 8H debut, Bruce Campbell and Peter Gallagher rock on in One December Night, and Aimee Teegarden and Andrew Walker complete their Christmas Family Tree. Here are nine programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Ovation. Frankie Drake Mysteries.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Lobster#Lovecraft Country#Npr#Yale#The New York Post#Endless Shrimp#Showbiz Cheat Sheet#Rock#The Los Angeles Times
Collider

Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ Doing His Own Stunts, and How Much Marvel Told Him About Kang’s Role in the MCU

With director Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Jonathan Majors about making the revenge-soaked Western. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the all-Black Western follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who rounds up his old gang to help him seek revenge when he discovers that the man (Idris Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago, is being released from prison. What’s cool and unique about the film is Samuel has gathered real people (like Rufus Buck, Cherokee Bill, Stagecoach Mary, and Jim Beckwourth) who lived in different times in the 19th century and brought them all together to tell his story. In addition, he got Shawn Carter, aka JAY-Z, and James Lassiter to produce the fantastic soundtrack. Trust me, you haven’t seen a Western like this before. The Harder They Fall also stars Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and others.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jonathan Majors Speaks Out Difficulty of Keeping His Loki Appearance a Secret

Jonathan Majors addressed how difficult it was to keep his appearance on Loki a secret. When the Harder They Fall star came out of that elevator, social media absolutely erupted. Variety spoke with the beloved actor about entering the MCU and his time in the new Western. Back in 2020, he was announced as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. Many were thrilled, but a lot of audiences still weren't familiar with his work. That all changed with the Disney+ series and it's been amazing to watch. Even still, Majors felt tremendous pressure to keep these secrets under wraps. Understandably so, as Marvel Studios is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to leaks and spoilers. No one knew that He Who Remains was waiting behind that door. And, the decision to debut the character there remains a high-water mark for the Disney+ era of MCU storytelling. Here's what he had to say about the process.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jonathan Majors on Marvel Future as Kang After Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Jonathan Majors isn't getting too far ahead of his future as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After entering the Marvel Multiverse in the Disney+ series Loki, where Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) encounter Time Variance Authority founder He Who Remains (Majors) in the Citadel at the End of Time, Majors makes his return as a villain Variant in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As Marvel Studios moves into the Multiverse with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before the Ant-Man sequel, Majors' role as the time-traveling Kang is a key part of Phase Four of the MCU — and top secret.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Saturday Night Live': Jonathan Majors’ Best Sketches, Ranked

This week, Saturday Night Live welcomed He Who Remains himself, Jonathan Majors, one of the busiest new actors working today, to make his hosting debut along with musical guest and SNL vet Taylor Swift. Acting runs through Majors’ veins. After receiving his bachelor’s from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, the Lovecraft Country star knew he wanted to continue his training at the Yale School of Drama, specifically. In fact, he told Backstage’s Jack Smart during an episode of In The Envelope podcast that it wasn’t until his time at Yale that he started calling himself an actor. Things started to get clearer for him at the prestigious drama school, and he quickly realized that his acting courses were actually less “training” and more like it was “untaming” him from his individual habits. While he puts a tremendous amount of preparation into each role, he doesn’t tend to carry any of it with him from project to project. Instead, he sees each new character as a “tabula rasa” or blank slate. He explains, “You are acting, you are pretending,” and that, “You have to trust that gut reaction.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy