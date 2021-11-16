Jonathan Majors Said Working At Red Lobster Taught Him This Important Lesson

This week, Saturday Night Live welcomed He Who Remains himself, Jonathan Majors, one of the busiest new actors working today, to make his hosting debut along with musical guest and SNL vet Taylor Swift. Acting runs through Majors’ veins. After receiving his bachelor’s from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, the Lovecraft Country star knew he wanted to continue his training at the Yale School of Drama, specifically. In fact, he told Backstage’s Jack Smart during an episode of In The Envelope podcast that it wasn’t until his time at Yale that he started calling himself an actor. Things started to get clearer for him at the prestigious drama school, and he quickly realized that his acting courses were actually less “training” and more like it was “untaming” him from his individual habits. While he puts a tremendous amount of preparation into each role, he doesn’t tend to carry any of it with him from project to project. Instead, he sees each new character as a “tabula rasa” or blank slate. He explains, “You are acting, you are pretending,” and that, “You have to trust that gut reaction.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO