ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Greek leader, in London, seeks return of ancient sculptures

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks Tuesday in London with Greece’s leader amid a renewed push by Athens for the British Museum to return marble statues that once stood in the Parthenon. Johnson said he “understood the strength of feeling of the Greek people” about...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

UK and Greece share vision on how to deal with migrants

Priti Patel sees Greece as a potential model for how the UK will tackle the Channel migrant crisis that has already seen a record 24,500 reach the UK this year. The Greeks have decided to disregard the EU’s “open borders” policy and adopt a hardline approach to what the Home Secretary described this week as a “mass migration crisis”. Ms Patel blames this for fuelling the record Channel crossings, now nearly treble last year’s total of 8,714.
IMMIGRATION
SFGate

London Screenings Returns as In-Person Event in 2022

London-based international TV distributors are once again banding together to bring back their annual screenings event, where they will peddle their latest content offerings. Five top companies — All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Entertainment One, Fremantle and ITV Studios — are working together to put on the event, which will run from Feb. 28 to March 4.
TV SERIES
whbl.com

Greece wants dialogue with UK for return of Parthenon sculptures

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that the Parthenon sculptures in the British Museum should be returned to Athens and called for talks with Britain to achieve that aim. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in March that Britain is the legitimate owner https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-greece-britain-marbles-idUSKBN2B41S6 of...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Greek prime minister offers treasure exchange for return of Elgin Marbles

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the 2,500-year-old sculptures ‘belong in the Acropolis Museum’. The Greek prime minister has issued a fresh call for the Parthenon Marbles to be returned to Greece, even offering to loan some of his country’s treasures to the British Museum in exchange. In an interview with The Daily...
POLITICS
thesimpsonian.com

Study abroad returns, allows students to study in London

This fall semester, several Simpson College students are across the sea, studying abroad in London, England, with Ann Woldt at the University of Roehampton until the spring. Simpson offers five semester-long international programs and aims to provide students with excellent international opportunities, and that is precisely what students in London are doing now.
INDIANOLA, IA
dallassun.com

France returns 26 ancient artifacts taken from Benin

On Tuesday, France returned over 26 artifacts taken in the 19th century from the former African colony, Benin. Patrice Talon, president of Benin, and culture minister Jean-Michel Abimbola traveled to Paris to sign the agreement to return the artifacts. The artworks were taken from the Palaces of Abomey, now a...
EUROPE
Telegraph

Boris Johnson deflects Greek PM's demand for return of Elgin Marbles

Boris Johnson has insisted the future of the Elgin Marbles is not a matter for ministers after his Greek counterpart issued a fresh plea to return the priceless sculptures to Athens. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, insisted the marbles, which are housed in the British Museum, were “stolen”. Mr...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancient Greek#Acropolis Museum#Sculptures#Ap#British#Ottomans#Daily Telegraph#The British Museum By Act#Parliament
AFP

Ethiopia hails return of looted artefacts

Ethiopia on Saturday hailed the return of precious artefacts looted by British soldiers more than 150 years ago, after a long campaign for their restitution. "These restitutions are taking place in a global context where the role of museums in portraying colonial histories and the legitimacy of displaying looted artefacts is being questioned," Ethiopia's National Heritage Restitution Committee said in a statement in September. bur-txw/ach 
AFRICA
Slipped Disc

Death of a London arts leader, 70

The ebullient Chrissy Sharp who was general manager of Sadler’s Wells in the 200s while her husband Michael Lynch was CEO of the South Bank Centre has sadly died of cancer. She helped save the Wells from bankruptcy and turn it into one of the world’s top dance houses. On...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
WEHT/WTVW

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday, a day after Dutch police […]
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

GREEK PM KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS: Boris Johnson knows he has a unique opportunity to end an injustice that weighs on all Greek hearts and finally return the Parthenon Sculptures

Only a handful of Britain’s past Prime Ministers have studied classics at university. Fewer still would ever have shouted about the influence of Ancient Greece on their political thinking. None, I suspect, cited an Athenian statesman from the 5th Century BC as one of their heroes. And then came Boris...
POLITICS
mspoweruser.com

Greek government and Microsoft announce partnership to digitally preserve ancient Olympia

The Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sport of Greece government is partnering with Microsoft to digitally preserve and restore ancient Olympia, the original home of the Olympic games. This new Ancient Olympia: Common Grounds project allows people to explore ancient Olympia as it stood more than 2,000 years ago through an immersive experience via an interactive mobile app, web-based desktop experience, or a Microsoft HoloLens 2 exhibition at the Athens Olympic Museum.
TECHNOLOGY
crossroadstoday.com

Lukashenko assails EU for refusing to hold talks on migrants

MOSCOW (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Monday sharply criticized the European Union for its refusal to hold talks on the influx of migrants on the country’s border with Poland. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko urged Germany to accommodate about 2,000 migrants who had remained on the border with...
IMMIGRATION
crossroadstoday.com

Locals gather to pay respects to longtime British lawmaker

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of residents in the southeast English coastal resort of Southend gathered Monday to pay their respects to their longtime member of Britain’s Parliament who was fatally stabbed last month while meeting with his constituents. Following a funeral service in a local church, David Amess’ coffin was...
U.K.
somerset106.com

Lights Around London Returns

Following the success of last year’s “Lights Around London” tour, officials are bringing it back. London Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson said we’ll have between 50 and 60 participants all over the community. Beginning on December 4th, home and business owners in the London area will be given a chance to show off their decorating skills while competing for prizes and raising money in the process. Robinson said they have out-of-town judges who judge for us and also have the crowd favorite judging by the public for a dollar a vote. All proceeds will go towards the area’s Shop with a Cop program. Last year, the city raised more than $6,000. A listing of participants and google map will be available December 1st at lightsaroundlondon.com For more information visit https://visitlondonky.com/lights-around-london/
WORLD
The Guardian

Ancient Greeks: Science and Wisdom review – a show from the dark ages

On my way into the Science Museum I overhear someone say that they prefer the Natural History Museum next door. Well, who doesn’t? Compared with the neighbouring cathedral of dinosaurs, this place struggles to communicate the joy of science. It veers from inert displays to interactive playgrounds. The playgrounds are popular, the galleries often empty. Surely there must be a middle way. This foray into ancient Greek culture fails to find it.
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy