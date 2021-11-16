ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision’s Bobby Kotick Allegedly Long Aware of Harassment, Faced Personal Accusations

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard has been engulfed in turmoil following an explosive discrimination lawsuit filed earlier this year against the mega publisher, and according to an extensive report from the Wall Street Journal, the rot goes right to the top. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has attempted to separate himself from this ongoing...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
vg247.com

Bobby Kotick reportedly discussed stepping down as Activision Blizzard boss

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick – not the most popular man in the industry right now – has reportedly informed senior managers at the company that he would resign if issues of sexual harrassment, discrimination and wider cultural issues in the studio cannot be “quickly fixed”. Per sources talking to...
BUSINESS
Paste Magazine

Embattled Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Hesitant to Step Down

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that, in a Friday meeting with company executives, embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has said he would consider stepping down if he can’t quickly solve the internal cultural problems at the developer. While Kotick did not commit to stepping down, senior managers familiar with the meeting said he left open the possibility he might leave if company-wide misconduct wasn’t addressed and corrected “with speed.” Labor issues have erupted stemming from sexual harassment, abuse, and gendered pay discrimination at the company.
BUSINESS
Videogamer.com

Xbox’s Phil Spencer & PlayStation’s Jim Ryan reportedly criticise Activision Blizzard response in wake of Bobby Kotick allegations

Reported internal staff emails from heads of both Xbox and PlayStation have criticised the response from Activision Blizzard following a report earlier this week accusing its CEO Bobby Kotick of knowing and being involved in harassment at the company. According to Bloomberg, Xbox’s Phil Spencer has reportedly sent an internal...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Eurogamer.net

More than 1300 Activision Blizzard staff call for Bobby Kotick to resign

More than 1300 employees from Activision Blizzard have now signed a petition calling for Bobby Kotick to resign, following this week's bombshell report into what the company CEO knew of harassment in the company - and what he allegedly failed to fully act upon. The petition went live last night,...
BUSINESS
NME

Over 1300 Activision Blizzard workers demand “removal of Bobby Kotick”

A petition has been signed by over 1300 Activision Blizzard employees, demanding that CEO Bobby Kotick resigns. As spotted by Kotaku, a petition by the ABK Workers Alliance – which is made up of Activision Blizzard employees – has gathered signatures from 1300 fellow workers. The document demands that Bobby Kotick “remove himself as CEO of Activision Blizzard” and asks that “shareholders be allowed to select the new CEO without the input of Bobby”.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
NME

Activision reportedly says zero-tolerance won’t apply to Bobby Kotick allegations

Activision Blizzard leadership has reportedly told employees that the company’s “zero-tolerance policy” will not be applied to CEO Bobby Kotick because it has “no evidence” to prove recent claims made against him. In a company-wide meeting, Game Developer (thanks, VGC) reports that leadership within Activision Blizzard answered several pre-screened questions...
BUSINESS
NME

Activision Blizzard stock plummets after Bobby Kotick allegations

Activision Blizzard shares are on track for a 19-month low following allegations that CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual misconduct claims. A new report alleges that Kotick, who has been CEO of Activision Blizzard since its inauguration in 2008, knew about sexual misconduct claims at the company for years. These...
BUSINESS
PlayStation LifeStyle

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan Doesn’t Believe Activision Blizzard Has Properly Addressed Allegations Made Against Bobby Kotick and the Publisher

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan doesn’t believe that Activision Blizzard is “properly address[ing] the situation” regarding yesterday’s Wall Street Journal article alleging that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick not only knew about and hid sexual misconduct at the company, but has also mistreated women and employees himself. Ryan’s statement comes via...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Tesla pushes back on ‘egregious’ $136.9 million judgment awarded to a former elevator operator who says he endured racist taunts and offensive graffiti

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Tesla has asked a judge to throw out a nearly $137 million judgment against the company from a recent racial discrimination case, calling the dollar amount awarded to the plaintiff “egregious.”. The automaker argued in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj Kotick
Polygon

Activision shareholder group calls for Bobby Kotick and board members’ resignation

A group of Activision Blizzard shareholders are calling for the resignation of the company’s CEO, Bobby Kotick, and two long-serving members of its board of directors, a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that Kotick was aware of sexual assault and misconduct allegations that he did not disclose to the board. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that shareholders, led by the Strategic Organizing Center Investment Group, requested in a letter to the board of directors that Kotick, and board members Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado, retire by Dec. 31.
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

Some Activision-Blizzard shareholders join calls for Bobby Kotick’s ouster

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal published an explosive piece that compounded the ongoing Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits and scandal. The Journal detailed accusations against CEO Bobby Kotick himself, including the fact that he threatened to have an assistant killed, as well as asserted that he knew about but withheld multiple incidents and lawsuits at Activision from stockholders. The report also included quotes from former company executive Jen Oneal, who quit the company after a three-month stint co-heading Blizzard, during which she said she was “tokenized, marginalized, and discriminated against.” The exposé led to a walkout by Activision-Blizzard employees yesterday and demands from the internal workers alliance, A Better ABK, that Kotick step down or be removed under his own “zero tolerance” policy. Kotick refused, and the ATVI board of directors issued a statement supporting him.
LABOR ISSUES
Fortune

PlayStation CEO criticizes Activision’s response to misconduct and harassment allegations

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Sony Group Corp.’s PlayStation chief Jim Ryan criticized Activision Blizzard Inc. Wednesday for the game publisher’s inadequate response to an explosive news article alleging that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of sexual misconduct and harassment allegations for years and that he had also mistreated women.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy