Call Of Duty: Vanguard Has 120 FPS Bug On PS5, Here’s A Possible Workaround

With the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard came a new single player campaign, new multiplayer maps and modes, and a new Zombies experience. Within MP, the gunsmith now allows you to equip up to ten attachments. With all of the attachments available, making a decision on the right combination can be difficult. This is true of the M1928, a nostalgic weapon from Call of Duty: World at War, the Thompson. You can start using the weapon when you reach level 20 and levelling up your gun will see you unlock more attachments. The M1928 is definitely a fun submachine gun to use in Vanguard and with the best attachments equipped, you can build a class that shreds through enemies at close-quarters.

CALL OF DUTY ・ 12 DAYS AGO