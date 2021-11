To get the Elden Ring horse you can unlock and summon at will - known more formally as the Spectral Steed Torrent - players will have to do a bit of exploration and swordplay first. It's worth it though - Torrent is a vital part of the traversal mechanics in Elden Ring, able to dash across the landscape and scale steep terrain easily, as well as providing an edge in certain combat encounters. We'll show you how to get Torrent the Elden Ring horse below, as well as all the advantages and abilities that come with cavalry combat.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO