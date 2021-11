Pay: £9.02 - £9.23 depending on qualification. Our Nursery is looking for a temporary Key Person for our Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ Nursery. Experience of working within a childcare environment essential. Under the leadership of the Nursery Manager and Room Leader, you will be responsible for the care and education of our children. You should be confident and skilled in working with parents to ensure the children have a happy and stimulating experience. You will be able to use your own initiative but also be able to work as part of a team. Flexibility, reliability and enthusiasm essential.

JOBS ・ 7 DAYS AGO