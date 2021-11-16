ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socceroos vs China: What we learned as listless Australia sees pressure build on Graham Arnold

By Kieran Francis
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Socceroos have now gone three games without a win in World Cup qualifying following a 1-1 draw with China in the UAE on Wednesday morning (AEDT). Australia's hopes of automatic qualification for Qatar 2022 are now vulnerable with Japan hot on their heels, as pressure builds on green and gold...

