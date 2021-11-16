ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jackbox Party Pack 8 is now available for Google Stadia

By Kyle Bradshaw
9to5Google
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackbox has just expanded onto its first cloud platform, Google Stadia, starting with its newest addition, Jackbox Party Pack 8. If you’ve not played a Jackbox Party Pack before, it traditionally involves getting together with friends, sitting around a TV, and playing mini-games using your phone as a controller. Sometimes you’ll...

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ubergizmo

Twitch Is Now Available On The Nintendo Switch

These days, consoles are more than just about playing games. Because there are so many other devices and services to compete with, consoles need to be more than just a gaming machine to keep players invested in using it. This is why consoles these days have a lot more social features than before.
VIDEO GAMES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Netflix Games now available on iOS

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Popular streaming giant Netflix has officially brought its new gaming service to all iOS users. As per The Verge, the gaming service uses Apple's in-app payment system, even though the main Netflix app does not. The gaming service was brought to all the subscribers on...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Stadia#Jackbox Games#Party Game#A Jackbox Party Pack#Jackbox Party Packs#Jackbox Party Pack 8#The Jackbox Party Pack#Gif#The Poll Mine#Weapons Drawn
9to5Google

[Update: Wavetale] Google adds five Stadia Pro games for November 2021

November — the penultimate drop of 2021 — Stadia Pro add five games just likethe month before. Update 11/10: Wavetale ($29.99) was announced today as November’s fifth Stadia Pro title. Surf the waters of a submerged city! Fight gigantic sea monsters, save your neighbors and uncover the secrets hidden under...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Cotton Reboot! now available for PC

Publisher BEEP and developer Rocket-Engine have released Cotton Reboot! for PC via Steam for $44.99. Cotton Reboot! first launched for PlayStation 4 and Switch on February 25 in Japan, and on July 20 in the west. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Cotton Reboot! is...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Taboo – Official Party Game Now Available on Mobile

The first-ever digital version of Taboo – Official Party Game is officially out and available on Android and iOS. With this, everyone can now bring the fun with them anywhere and anytime. In addition to having all the original prompt cards fans, there is also specialized content like themed decks available in-app.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Google

Stadia now supports streaming directly to YouTube at 4K

One of the exciting announcements during the launch of Google’s Stadia platform was the ability to stream games directly to YouTube, no additional software needed. Over a year after its launch, that feature was finally added, and now it’s getting an upgrade. Stadia can now stream to YouTube at 4K.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Liliputing

Realme 4K TV Stick with Google TV is now available for $50

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is a dongle that plugs into the HDMI port of your TV to let you stream media using the Google TV user interface. After launching in India last month, the Realme 4K TV Stick is now available worldwide for about $50, give or take a buck or two.
ELECTRONICS
ab-gaming.com

Path of Kami – Prologue Available Now

Path of Kami -The prologue features a portion of Kazeyo’s journey through the Mortal realm and an introduction to the Path of Kami world! The game has been developed and published by Captilight. Path of Kami follows the spirit of recently-deceased Japanese wolf Kazeyo as he navigates the trials of...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Halo Infinite multiplayer available now

Those early rumours turned out to be true — Halo Infinite multiplayer is available now, as announced on Microsoft's Xbox 20th anniversary stream. As well as dropping a teaser trailer for the upcoming Paramount live-action Halo TV series, Microsoft dropped a bomb by revealing that Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer component would launch almost a month early, and it's available to play right now. The campaign component will still launch on December 8th as originally planned, but we get a good three-week headstart with the multiplayer, which is obviously excellent news. While technically a last-minute beta, 343 did confirm that progress would carry over to the full release in a few weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Grow: Song of the Evertree Available Now

Grow: Song of the Evertree is an indie sandbox exploration game that was released today for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch systems. The game was developed by Prideful Sloth, an award-winning Australian-based indie game studio who also created the game Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, and published by 505 Games. According to Grow: Song of the Evertree’s interactive website, the story begins with the Evertree, a powerful tree that has housed and provided shelter for the Worlds of Alaria on its branches. Over time, the Evertree started to diminish and eventually lost its ability to grow many worlds. As a result, the Worlds of Alaria no longer exist, and the Evertree is just a tiny sapling. No one remembers its power or how to make the tree grow except you, the last Everheart Alchemist in existence. With your gift to connect with nature, it is your job to restore and care for the Evertree so that it can grow various worlds once again.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox and more

We’re into the second half of November now and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s literally staring us in the eye. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and,...
SHOPPING
godisageek.com

Naruto is now available in Fortnite

It may sound like something we’ve just made up, but Fortnite now has Naruto items available to buy in the item shop. If you’re reading this after the fact, the items are available as of November 16. It’s actually the first ever anime collaboration in Fortnite’s history. Previously there have been loads of guest characters that have come to Fortnite. Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn arrived not too long ago, as did Neymar Jr.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy