Anyone that has ever hosted Thanksgiving — or Friendsgiving, for that matter — knows that the most intimidating and laborious part of the holiday meal prep is making the turkey. It's the highlight of the day, after all, and even if you're like the 25% of Americans who aren't a fan of the roasted bird, it's a tradition that many feel must be on the table (via Study Finds). The whole process starts with choosing the right size turkey depending on how many guests will be at dinner (and just how much turkey leftovers you want in the fridge post-meal). Then, it's time to get to cooking.

