ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Onion Games’ Moon And Black Bird Are Coming To PS4 & PS5 On Dec. 16

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnion Games has super-glued a December 16, 2021 release date to the classic RPGs moon and Black Bird on PS4 and PS5, which will be available as a digital download. First up, moon was released in 1997 for the PSOne...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

Elden Ring Frame-Rates and Resolutions Detailed for PS5, PS4 Pro, PS4

Bandai Namco has seemingly confirmed frame-rates and resolutions for Elden Ring through the publisher's own support page. Said page details technical specifications on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 4, while also pointing out that raytracing will apparently be added via a patch on PS5. Here's what you need...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Sci-Fi RPG ELEX II Is Hitting PS4, PS5 In March 2022

Piranha Bites’ sci-fi RPG sequel, ELEX II, is hitting PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on March 1, 2022, publishing powerhouse THQ Nordic has announced. In addition to the game’s release date, the company also announced details on the ELEX II Collector’s Edition, which will set you back $149.99/£139.99 and comes with a copy of the game, plus the following:
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Call of Duty Vanguard PS4 vs. PS5 Comparison: Is There a Massive Difference?

Call of Duty Vanguard has been released for both PS4 and PS5. In this article and video, we will compare both versions of the game. Sledgehammer Games has developed this latest iteration of Call of Duty that runs on the same Modern Warfare engine that was released back in 2019. It offers a great scalability option for both the last-generation and current-generation consoles. Check out a video comparison below, and if you like our content, subscribe to our channel on Youtube.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Bird#Ps4#Onion Games#Psone#Calamity
pushsquare.com

Fans Lament GTA Trilogy PS5, PS4 Secrecy

GTA Trilogy releases this week, and is available to pre-order and pre-load from the PS Store right now. For as undeniably exciting as that is, though, fans have started to feel a little restless: outside of a single 60 second trailer and a dozen or so screenshots, Rockstar has yet to communicate, well, anything else about this compilation.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Spider-Man Coming to Marvel's Avengers on PS4 and PS5 in Late November

An update adding Spider-Man to Marvel's Avengers will be released in late November. The superhero will only be coming to PS4 and PS5. Crystal Dynamics and Square-Enix have announced the release date of the update adding Spider-Man to Marvel's Avengers. The superhero will appear in the game on November 30. It is also worth noting that this character will be available on that day only on Sony consoles - PlayStation 4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Black Friday 2021 PS4, PS5 Savings For Hardware, Games, And More

Black Friday 2021 PS4 & PS5 Deals, Black Friday PS5 Deals, Black Friday PS4 Deals, Black Friday 2021 Gaming Deals – Black Friday is almost upon us again for another year, which means dozens of shoppers will be crowding stores, tripping over each other, and generally acting like wild animals just like in that scene from Jingle All The Way. But seriously, it also means that there’s a bunch of PS4 & PS5 deals up for grabs, covering games, hardware, accessories, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
pushsquare.com

Did You Know the PS Store Wishlist Notifies You of PS5, PS4 Game Sales?

The PlayStation Store on PS5 still needs some work to make it one of the best online marketplaces around, but did you know the wishlisting feature notifies you of discounts for the games you mark as desirable? Sony sent out a tweet today documenting the feature, and we here at Push Square Towers couldn't quite work out if the functionality is actually new or not. Some of us have seen the notification before while others haven't. Take this article then as a PSA if you didn't already know: the PS Store wishlist will now tell you when PS5, PS4 titles go on sale. You just need to enable the option in your system settings.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Razer’s new Kaira Pro headset will bring the bass to PS5

After releasing a fleet of gaming products geared toward Xbox and PC, Razer is finally giving the PS5 a little love with two new Kaira wireless headsets, the $99.99 Kaira and the $199.99 Kaira Pro. They aren’t carbon copies of the Xbox versions, either. Razer made a color palette swap to a white / black colorway, and there’s leatherette covering the ear cups, as opposed to a piece of breathable mesh fabric. But that’s not all.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Is Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS4 and PS5?

Forza Horizon 5 is now available to millions of players all over the world, and has quickly established itself as one of the best racing games you can play. The colossal and expertly engineered open-world racing title from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios is the latest in the Forza Horizon franchise, a series that has been a staple on Xbox consoles for years. With Forza Horizon 5 taking the series and the genre to all-new heights, however, some are wondering whether FH5 will ever come to PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Riders Republic Update 1.03 Fixes PS4, PS5 Crashing Issues

Ubisoft has rolled out the Riders Republic update 1.03 patch notes for you to gawk at, which comes with crashing issue fixes for PS4 and PS5 versions of the extreme sports romp. You can read up on the latest Riders Republic update below. Bunny Pack Reactivation – 4pm CET /...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Gran Turismo 7 PS5, PS4 Behind-the-Scenes Leak Online

A couple more behind-the-scenes videos from Gran Turismo 7 have leaked online, as spotted and re-uploaded by GT Planet. The two clips – part of an ongoing series which has been running on Sony’s social channels for a while now – focus on Personalisation and Tracks. In terms of tuning,...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Fortnite and Black Ops Cold War are the Most Played PS5 Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in a PlayStation Blog post celebrated the one year anniversary of the launch of the PlayStation 5. "So much has happened in just one year from the day we lit up landmarks and other iconic places all over the world to mark the arrival of PS5m," said Ryan.
MLB
pushsquare.com

Here's the Obligatory GTA Trilogy PS5, PS4 Bugs and Glitches Compilation

This was coming, wasn’t it? When we reported on unrest among fans regarding the limited GTA Trilogy media available prior to release, we always got the sense a sh*tstorm was brewing – and, well, here it is. Yesterday we shared some scruffy screenshots from the PlayStation 5 and PS4 remasters, and now we have a glitch compilation to hammer home the point. Unfortunately, the framerate isn’t faring much better, either.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Hands On: Is the GTA Trilogy Really That Bad on PS5, PS4?

In response to the headline: honestly, no. As is so often the case when there’s an online backlash, the reality isn’t quite as bad as the memes would lead you to believe – but make no mistake, the GTA Trilogy deserves better, and Rockstar has its work cut out rectifying this sorry state of affairs. This is a developer that’s renowned for its attention to detail, so how these classics launched with spelling errors is beyond us.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Holiday 2021 Gift Guide – Great PS4, PS5 Games To Buy This Holiday Season

Holiday 2021 Gift Guide – Great PS4, PS5 Games To Buy This Holiday Season – With the holiday season soon upon us, there is no shortage of great PlayStation games that you can give to your loved ones. Including only the very greatest PS4 games and PS5 games, our 2021 PlayStation holiday gift guide will ensure that you get the best gifts this holiday season. Also don’t forget all PS4 games mentioned in this guide can be played on PS5 too! For further reading, you can check out our in-depth PS5 guide, PS4 games that give free PS5 upgrades guide, all the best PS5 games available, all PS5 games that have enhanced graphics, PS5 games that support crossplay, PS4 games that run at 60 FPS on PS5 and our feature which details all the PS5 games that perform better than the Xbox Series X versions.
FIFA
gamingintel.com

How to Fix PS4 & PS5 Controller Not Working on Battlefield 2042 PC

Battlefield 2042 players have been struggling to get their PS4 or PS5 controller to work on the PC version of the game – here’s how to fix it!. Battlefield 2042 is finally here and fans of the series can’t wait to hop into the game. However, there’s a major problem for some gamers.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

PlayStation 5 owners should always be on the lookout for opportunities to expand their gaming library, and that includes the upcoming Black Friday PS5 game deals. Retailers will be rolling out discounts on titles from different genres, and the best Black Friday PS5 game deals will focus on the most popular games from the console’s early days. We’re talking about the best PS5 games, including exclusives for the console and third-party blockbusters.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Gran Turismo 7's Tracks Achieve Tangible Realism on PS5, PS4

Update #2: The second leaked Gran Turismo 7 video, focusing on the racetracks from the game, has been officially published. In this clip, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi believes that Polyphony Digital has reached a level of realism that is "tangible", and he points to changing weather conditions and lighting that help sell the illusion.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy