Onion Games’ Moon And Black Bird Are Coming To PS4 & PS5 On Dec. 16

The PlayStation Store on PS5 still needs some work to make it one of the best online marketplaces around, but did you know the wishlisting feature notifies you of discounts for the games you mark as desirable? Sony sent out a tweet today documenting the feature, and we here at Push Square Towers couldn't quite work out if the functionality is actually new or not. Some of us have seen the notification before while others haven't. Take this article then as a PSA if you didn't already know: the PS Store wishlist will now tell you when PS5, PS4 titles go on sale. You just need to enable the option in your system settings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO