CMS is providing increased payments for several new products and procedures, including these four that are intended for spine surgery, cardiology, gynecology and sleep apnea. 1. CMS awarded Aprevo, a patient-specific spine implant, a transitional pass-through payment, providing outpatient facilities with an incremental Medicare payment for using the device. The nod comes after the agency granted Aprevo the new technology add-on payment, which provides additional payment in the inpatient setting. Both updates went into effect Oct. 1.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO