Boost and nitrous are great, but there’s something to be said about the purity of an all-motor setup, as is the case with this 1970 Chevy Chevelle restomod. Once again coming to us from the folks at AutotopiaLA, this 9-minute feature video goes into all the goodies this clean-and-mean Chevy Chevelle has to offer. However, the car came a long way to get here. When the owner first got it, the two-door was looking a bit rough, with a gutted interior and no engine. However, as most car lovers know, a shell like that means only one thing – potential.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO