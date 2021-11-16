ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party Down

‘Party Down’ Revival Happening at Starz — Without Lizzy...

‘Party Down’ officially returning for new season

Are we having fun yet? If not, hopefully we will be in the near future, as cult sitcom Party Down is officially back. Deadline reports that Starz, who aired the series' two seasons in 2009 and 2010, have greenlit a new season that will start filming in January. Original cast members Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally will be returning, but Lizzy Caplan will not due to scheduling conflicts.
Adam Scott, Paul Rudd, more return for 'Party Down' revival

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Starz announced Tuesday the cable network has greenlit a Party Down revival. The original cast and crew are confirmed to return for six episodes. Adam Scott joins creators Rob Thomas, Paul Rudd, John Enbom and Dan Etheridge as executive producers. Enbom will be showrunner. Scott returns...
Original stars prepare to Party Down again as StarzPlay greenlights revival

Lionsgate-owned streamer StarzPlay has greenlit a revival of the cult sitcom Party Down, with a six-part new season set to begin production next year. Creators Paul Rudd, John Enborn, Dan Etheridge and Rob Thomas are all on board as executive producers, with Enborn showrunning and Lionsgate Television producing. Adam Scott...
Party Down Revival Ordered at Starz: Who's Returning?

Party Down is officially returning to Starz. The premium cabler today announced a formal pickup of the revival of the cult comedy hit. Six new episodes have been ordered, and the project will be executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie) along with John Enbom (iZombie, Benched,), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie), and Adam Scott (Big Little Lies).
'Party Down' revival a go at Starz with nearly entire original cast

Get out your pink bowtie. It’s back to work. “Party Down,” the cult favorite comedy show about a catering team in Los Angeles, has officially been greenlit for a six-episode revival at Starz, the network announced Tuesday. Original stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and...
Adam Scott, Jane Lynch and Megan Mullally to reprise roles in Party Down revival series

If your initial reaction to this news is “What’s Party Down?” then you’re not alone, because despite great critical notices and a loyal fanbase, the Paul Rudd, John Enbom, Rob Thomas, and Dan Etheridge created series only ran for two seasons before low-ratings and cast departures forced its cancellation. However, it’s time to dust off the pink bow ties and silver trays, because Starz has just ordered a revival series with almost all of the original cast returning.
Lizzy Caplan Will Not Party Down Due to Overlap With Fleishman Isin Trouble

Lizzy Caplan will not Party Down in a revival with the rest of the sitcom’s original cast, owing to scheduling conflicts. The actress has been cast as the female lead and narrator of the FX on Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. The nine-episode show is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner, which tells the story of 40-something Toby Fleishman, whose ex-wife disappears on him and their kids the summer after their divorce. This also happens to be Toby’s first taste of sexual freedom since the split, and his dating life (thanks to the apps) is finding the success it never achieved before Toby’s marriage at the end of medical school. Brodesser-Akner celebrated Caplan’s casting, tweeting, “Get u an upgrade for who plays you in the TV version of your life. Not that Libby was based on me!” It’s based on Brodesser-Akner’s life but not on her specifically. Are we all caught up?
Party Down Revival Coming From Original Creators

The short-lived and widely-loved sitcom Party Down, which ran for two seasons on Starz in 2009 and 2010, has officially been ordered for a revival season at that network according to Variety. In March this year, there was talk of the show potentially coming back--now it is a sure thing.
The ‘Party Down’ Revival Is Officially Happening at Starz — Who’s Returning?

Starz is officially bringing back Party Down after a report of a revival in the works in March. A six-episode revival has been ordered by Starz. Returning from the original cast of the 2009 comedy are Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. (Lizzy Caplan isn’t returning.) Production is set to begin in 2022.
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Single Drunk Female’ and ‘grown-ish’ Premiere Dates, ‘The Expanse’ Trailer, ‘Solar Opposites’ Holiday Special, More ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Casting, ‘Queen Sugar’ Final Season, ‘Party Down’ Returns, and More!

Freeform has announced the premiere dates for two of its comedy series. Single Drunk Female will premiere with two episodes January 20. The new series follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink who is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. It will regularly air at 10:30 out of the midseason premiere of grown-ish when it returns January 27 at 10.
The ‘Party Down’ Revival Is a Great Excuse to Watch the Show (Again)

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.]. Where to Watch “Party Down”: Starz, Hulu, The Roku Channel. “Party Down” remains one of the great TV comedy balancing acts. Following a group of caterers flung to various celebrations across the greater LA area, the show managed to keep an event-of-the-week format going while focusing on each of the main individual employees that made it memorable.
True Blood and Party Down star's next TV series revealed

True Blood and Party Down star Lizzy Caplan is set to take on an iconic role in her new TV series, which is an adaptation of psychological thriller movie Fatal Attraction. Variety reports that Caplan will star in the series as Alex, a woman who becomes obsessed with her married lover after having a brief affair. The role was made famous by Glenn Close in the movie version, who picked up an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Alex.
'Party Down' revived for six-episode limited series at Starz with bulk of original cast returning

Variety confirmed Tuesday that a "Party Down" revival has been ordered to series by Starz. "In addition, original series stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all signed on to return to the six-episode limited series," the outlet relayed. "Lizzy Caplan is not expected to return due to scheduling conflicts, with the actress recently landing leading roles in both a "Fatal Attraction" series at Paramount Plus and "Fleishman Is in Trouble" at FX on Hulu."
