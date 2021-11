Do you have a creative idea for how to make your neighborhood a better place to live? The City of Brooklyn Center wants to hear from you. The city is offering Brooklyn Center residents and business owners up to $750 in neighborhood innovation grant money to get you started. There are several categories you can apply for, including emotional health and well being, community led education opportunities, crime prevention, cleanup of parks & neighborhoods, and more. The deadline to apply for Brooklyn Center’s Neighborhood Innovation Grants is 4:30pm, Tuesday, November 30th. You can find the application, and more information about grant categories on the city’s website.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO