CLOUDLESS SKY: We have another day with “severe clear” across Alabama and the Deep South as a very dry airmass remains in place. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 50s over the northern half of the state, about 5-8 degrees below average for November 23. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the 25-32 degree range by daybreak tomorrow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO