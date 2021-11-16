ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer COVID Pill to Be Made, Sold Cheaply in 95 Poor Countries

US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Pfizer COVID Pill to Be Made, Sold Cheaply in 95 Poor Countries. TUESDAY, Nov. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement for its promising COVID-19 antiviral pill to be made and sold cheaply in 95 developing nations. The countries included in...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Pfizer COVID Antiviral Pill Goes to FDA for Approval

Pfizer announced Tuesday that it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the emergency use of its new antiviral pill in people at high risk for severe COVID-19. "With more than 5 million deaths and countless lives impacted by this devastating disease globally, there is an urgent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pfizer Says New COVID-19 Pill Reduces Severe Disease by 89%

HealthDay News — Pfizer Inc. announced Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill slashed the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in infected high-risk people. The five-day treatment, when given within three days of infection, was so effective in a clinical trial that an independent monitoring committee recommended the trial be stopped early, Pfizer said.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Covid#Jamaica#Healthday News Rrb#Medicines Patent Pool#Mpp#United Nations#Merck#The New York Times
Washington Times

Biden buys 10M courses of Pfizer COVID pill

President Biden said Thursday the government has purchased 10 million courses of a Pfizer pill to treat COVID-19 but argued that vaccination remains the nation’s “strongest tool” against the pandemic. Mr. Biden secured a portion of supply as the Food and Drug Administration decides whether to authorize the pills, which...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wsau.com

Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it is seeking U.S. authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill that cut the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease by 89% in a clinical trial. Pfizer said it completed submission of its application for emergency use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Pfizer makes experimental COVID pill Paxlovid available to developing countries as a low-priced generic drug

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has agreed to a license-sharing deal that would allow its experimental covid-19 drug to be manufactured more...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is STILL 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15 four months after the second dose

Pfizer-BioNTech said on Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine provides long-lasting protection among adolescents. The companies released data showing the shot was 100 percent effective against infection among 12-to-15-year-olds four months after the second dose. The follow-up to the initial phase III clinical trial data showed no serious adverse events or...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
jewishaz.com

Israel to buy tens of thousands of doses of Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill

Israel’s government reached an agreement to buy tens of thousands of doses of Pfizer’s experimental new antiviral pill to fight COVID-19. The pharmaceutical company says the pill slashes the risk of hospitalization or death from the virus by 89%. The news was first reported on Saturday by Israel’s Channel 12...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Merck expects Covid pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously

US pharmaceutical giant Merck has vowed to avoid the pitfalls of the global Covid vaccine rollout by ensuring its new anti-coronavirus pill is made available in wealthy and poor countries at almost the same time. Paul Schaper, the company's executive director of global public policy, told AFP that Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, began working on its access strategy from July 2020, long before the efficacy results of the drug it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics were announced in October 2021. The United Kingdom last week became the first country to authorize molnupiravir. In a clinical trial, the antiviral was shown to cut Covid hospitalizations by 50 percent among newly infected people, and also prevented 100 percent of deaths. "We started developing our supply chain very early on," he said, with the company projecting it will have 10 million courses ready by the end of this year and at least double that figure in 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Birmingham Star

Pfizer widens access to its anti-Covid pill

Pfizer has agreed to grant a royalty-free license to sell its anti-coronavirus pill in nearly 100 developing countries around the world. Under the agreement signed with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a UN-backed public health organization, Pfizer will not receive royalties on the sales of its promising antiviral pill in 95 poorer countries, including the states of Sub-Saharan Africa. The measure allows MPP to grant sub-licenses to "qualified" generic medicine manufacturers in each country.
INDUSTRY
Axios

Pfizer agrees to share recipe for COVID-19 pill

Pfizer has agreed to a licensing deal with the UN's Medicines Patent Pool for its COVID-19 pill — roughly a month after Merck said it licensed its COVID pill with the MPP. Why it matters: These antiviral pills have showed promising results in reducing the severity of infection and preventing death among the unvaccinated, and Pfizer's licensing agreement, combined with Merck's, will allow generic drug companies to cheaply produce the pills for more than 100 low- and middle-income countries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Guardian

Pfizer strikes deal to allow generic versions of its Covid pill for world’s poor

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world’s least-wealthy countries. Pfizer will allow generic manufacturers to supply its promising Paxlovid pill to 95 low-and middle-income nations covering about 53% of the world’s population, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
101 WIXX

Pfizer to conduct trials of antiviral COVID-19 pill in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has granted approval for Pzifer Inc to conduct clinical trials in Russia of its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, a state registry of medicines showed on Tuesday. The trials conducted on 90 people located in home-like conditions with someone who has symptomatic COVID-19 began on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
9NEWS

Will the Pfizer COVID pill make an impact on the pandemic?

COLORADO, USA — On Thursday the Biden administration announced they've bought 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID treatment pill. According to the company's clinical trial, the medication was highly effective in preventing hospitalizations for high-risk adults. President Biden says that delivery of the pills will start at the end of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Foreign Policy

Can Pfizer’s New Pill Beat Back the Pandemic of the Poor?

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Pfizer announces plans to license COVID-19 pill to developing countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on a border cease-fire, and Chilean President Sebastián Piñera survives impeachment vote. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here. Pfizer...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy