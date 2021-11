WASHINGTON (SBG) - In recent weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a new consequence from the pandemic - measles. “What the CDC reported, along with the WHO, is that we've had such a decrease in measles vaccinations worldwide. 2 million children in this country didn't get their second dose,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “We don't want to lose control of other infectious diseases as we fight the COVID pandemic.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO