32 perfect Disney gifts for adults and kids

The last few years, Peloton has become a household name, so much so that you probably know more people who have a Peloton bike (or treadmill) than not. And when it comes to gifts for the Peloton fanatic, you may be surprised at how many options there are out there. While you may have thought the Bike, Bike+, or Tread do all the work, there are actually several accessories that can make someone’s workout even better. From a reusable water bottle and clip-on fan to a handlebar towel and even a seat cushion cover to make someone’s ride all the more smooth, you’ll find the perfect Peloton stocking stuffer for all the Peloton fans you know.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO