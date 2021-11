The Wheel of Time premieres today on Amazon Prime, so it seemed like as good a time as any to explore one of the big trends in contemporary television. Press around The Wheel of Time framed the fantasy epic as “the next Game of Thrones.” A headline in GQ described it as “Amazon’s huge gamble on the next Game of Thrones.” SyFy posted its review round-up asking, “Is Wheel of Time the next Game of Thrones?” The cliché is so ubiquitous that it has generated a backlash. The Telegraph insisted that “The Wheel of Time isn’t the next Game of Thrones – it’s the original.” The Nerdist begged, “Stop saying The Wheel of Time is the next Game of Thrones.”

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO