The sun has set on the Blue Wolf Brewing Co. The Brooklyn Park-based independent brewery announced it had closed its doors for good as of Friday, Nov. 12. Blue Wolf announced the decision on its website and Facebook page. "Rather than focus on what led to this decision we would rather focus on all of the positive memories we have from the past 3.5+ years with you," the brewery said in a statement.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO