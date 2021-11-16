ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Slovakia to decide on new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia’s government will decide on Thursday on tighter restrictions which...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

U.S. raises COVID-19 travel warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC raised its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for the two European countries, telling Americans...
TRAVEL
Times Daily

Daily COVID-19 infections jump in Czech Republic, Slovakia

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus cases soared to a new record high in Slovakia on Wednesday, with some hospitals having to move COVID-19 patients elsewhere in the country because they couldn't take any more. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Slovakia rejects proposed law restricting access to abortion

BRATISLAVA – Slovakia's parliament on Thursday narrowly rejected proposed legislation that would have tightened access to abortion in the European Union country. The bill was rejected by one vote, as 67 of the 134 lawmakers present in the 150-seat house voted in favor of it. A similar proposal to restrict abortion was rejected a year ago, also by one vote.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Muller
kdal610.com

China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING (Reuters) – China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their COVID vaccination,...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Germany debates compulsory vaccination as fourth COVID wave rages

BERLIN (Reuters) – German politicians are debating making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for citizens in light of soaring infections and low inoculation rates. Several members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc said on Sunday that federal and state governments should introduce compulsory vaccinations soon as other efforts to push up Germany’s low inoculation rate of just 68% have failed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Tens of thousands protest Belgium’s tighter COVID-19 rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ten of thousands of people demonstrated through central Brussels on Sunday to protest reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Many among the police estimate of 35,000 at the rally had already left for home when the demonstration descended into violence as several hundred people […]
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Covid 19#Prague#Reuters
North Denver News

Germany Implements New COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Surge

Germany’s capital, Berlin, joined several German states Monday in limiting access to restaurants, cinemas, museums and concert venues to only people who have been vaccinated or recently recovered, as new COVID-19 cases continue to surge. The country’s infectious disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, reported Monday that the country’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Week

'Europe is back at the epicenter' of COVID-19, WHO warns. 'Enough idiocy,' Italian official tells anti-vaxxers.

The World Health Organization warned Thursday about rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Europe. In the past week alone, the Europe region saw 1.8 million new COVID-19 cases and 24,000 deaths, or 59 percent of global cases and nearly half the world's coronavirus deaths. "If we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million COVID-19 deaths in Europe and Central Asia by the first of February next year," warned WHO Europe chief Dr. Hans Kluge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
TRAVEL
ohmymag.co.uk

Ireland contemplates winter lockdown as it introduces new COVID-19 restrictions

The Republic of Ireland has introduced new restrictions targeting pubs, clubs, restaurants and other entertainment venues as COVID-19 infections continue to rise. The government has also warned that stricter measures would be rolled out if necessary. Lockdown on the Table. The country’s leader, Taoiseach Michael Martin, announced that pubs, clubs...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to talks in Brussels to overcome tensions, EU says

(Reuters) – The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels in mid-December to discuss tensions that have led to border clashes with several troops, the European Union said on Friday. “Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy