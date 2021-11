With harvest in the rear-view mirror for most of Pipestone County and throughout the state, estimations on crop production have become available through sources like the USDA. Corn production throughout the state for the 2021 harvest has been forecasted at 1.45 billion bushels, according to the latest USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service- Crop Production reporter. These numbers were based off conditions as of Nov. 1, and yields are expected to average around 186.0 bushels per acre of corn. According to the Nov. 9 report, bushels are up 8.0 per acre from the first estimate on Oct. 1, but in total, the state is down 5.0 bushels per acre of corn from the previous year. In total, the USDA estimated about 8.30 million acres of planted corn in the state, with around 7.8 million acres of that corn to be harvested for grain.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO