Climate activists have blocked Lambeth Bridge in central London to protest the jailing of nine Insulate Britain members earlier this week.The protestors gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice before making their way over to the bridge to create a blockade, with the Metropolitan Police saying traffic had been diverted “for the safety of all”.#UPDATE | We are responding to a demonstration which is blocking Lambeth Bridge. Officers were called at 14:10hrs and remain at the scene. Road closures are in place. Traffic has had to be diverted for the safety of all.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 20, 2021The...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO