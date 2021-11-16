Albany PD: 16-year-old charged after shooting on North Allen Street

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old after a shooting on North Allen Street on November 13 . Police said the teen has been charged with shooting a 17-year-old at a residence and then may have accidentally shot himself.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a home on North Allen Street between Manning Boulevard and Kent Street for reports of a shooting. Officers found the 16-year-old male inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

A 17-year-old was found in another residence near the corner of Manning Boulevard and North Allen Street with gunshot wounds to his leg and back. Both were treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

After investigation, police found that the 16-year-old fired several rounds from a handgun at the 17-year-old as part of a dispute. The 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, both felonies.

Police said they also arrested Terrance Miles, 36, of Albany after they found that Miles placed evidence into another apartment to prevent police from finding it. Miles was charged with tampering with evidence and arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.

