ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany PD: 16-year-old charged after shooting on North Allen Street

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utPr5_0cyRuHiP00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old after a shooting on North Allen Street on November 13 . Police said the teen has been charged with shooting a 17-year-old at a residence and then may have accidentally shot himself.

5 teens hospitalized following 2 separate shootings in Rochester

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a home on North Allen Street between Manning Boulevard and Kent Street for reports of a shooting. Officers found the 16-year-old male inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

A 17-year-old was found in another residence near the corner of Manning Boulevard and North Allen Street with gunshot wounds to his leg and back. Both were treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

6 teens shot in drive-by shooting near Aurora Central High School

After investigation, police found that the 16-year-old fired several rounds from a handgun at the 17-year-old as part of a dispute. The 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, both felonies.

Police said they also arrested Terrance Miles, 36, of Albany after they found that Miles placed evidence into another apartment to prevent police from finding it. Miles was charged with tampering with evidence and arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Arrest made in Central Avenue homicide

Police said a man has been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Central Avenue. Sean Pacheco, 39, of Watervliet was arrested this afternoon following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department.
NEWS10 ABC

Albany police investigating homicide on Central Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police said there was a homicide on Central Avenue in Albany early Sunday. At around 1:55 a.m., they responded to reported shots fired call on the 300-block. Arriving on the scene between North Lake Avenue and Quail Street, officers said they found John Welcome, 35, of Albany, who’d been shot in […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Medical Center#Drive By Shooting#Weather#Albany Pd
NEWS10 ABC

Mechanicville police searching for missing teen

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville police are looking for a teen girl who ran away. Police said 13-year-old Aundrea Jordan Moore was last seen on Saturday at a friend’s house in Schuylerville. She was wearing a black zip up sweatshirt with blue jeans and black Nike sneakers. If you have seen her, you’re asked to […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Small plane crashes in New Jersey with only student pilot aboard

ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Flames engulfed a small plane in New Jersey on Sunday when a student pilot crashed at Old Bridge Airport, police said. Emergency responders rushed to the smoking Cessna Skyhawk 2 around 4:45 p.m., officials said. The student pilot, who was the only person on the plane, escaped with minor injuries. Pilot, […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

SCAM ALERT: Callers posing as New York State Troopers

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — New York State Police are warning of a recently reported phone scam. They say fraudsters are calling victims and claiming to be state troopers. During the calls, these scammers claim that there are charges pending against the person. Callers have requested money or bank information from victims. State Police confirmed […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy