ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie review: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ haunted by franchise’s past

By KATIE WALSH
Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is indeed haunted. But it’s not just the likes of Muncher and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man that need to be zapped into proton packs. This film is haunted by the specter of the legacy of the 1984 “Ghostbusters,” which isn’t just lurking around the edges but literally baked into...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
News-Herald.com

Entertaining ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ takes a ‘Stranger’ approach while also doling out callbacks | Movie review

It plays more like an extended episode of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” than a “Ghostbusters” movie, at least for a while. That’s why “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” feels like such a smart idea, even if it’s not the smartest of flicks. This first “Ghostbusters” entry since the ill-fated (and horribly written) female-powered “Ghostbusters”...
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Thomas Wolfe famously said, You can never go home again, but director Jason Reitman has shown that you can come close by honouring and treasuring the past, while embracing the future. And for this Ghostbusters revival, who else were they going to call?. In an industry filled with cash grabs,...
MOVIES
963kklz.com

Original Ghostbusters on the Hardest Part About Filming ‘Afterlife’

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (November 15) to promote Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In both appearances, they touched on the hardest part about returning to their Ghostbusters characters. When asked by Meyers what...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife final trailer offers first glimpse of the original Ghostbusters

With a little over a week to go until Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in cinemas, Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for Jason Reitman’s upcoming sequel which teases the return of Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stanz and Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore. From writer and director Jason Reitman,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Collider

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Mckenna Grace Debuts Her Haunting Music Video for End Credits Song

Is there anything Mckenna Grace can't do? After unequivocally stealing the show in Ghostbusters: Afterlife as Phoebe Spengler, grandaughter of Harold Ramis' Egon, the 15-year-old star has just released a music video to tie into the film. What's more? If you head to the movies this weekend to catch the new Ghostbusters, stick around afterward—not just for those hotly anticipated post-credit scenes, but you'll also hear the song, called "Haunted House," play over the credits reel.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Writer Says It’s a ‘Weird Creation’ That ‘Subverts the Rules of Blockbusters’

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss aren’t the only talents reuniting with filmmaker Lana Wachowski in “The Matrix Resurrections.” The fourth installment in “The Matrix” film franchise is co-written by David Mitchell, author of “Cloud Atlas.” Wachowski worked with Mitchell on the 2012 film adaptation of that novel, and then they joined forces to write “The Matrix Resurrections” with “The Lazarus Project” author Aleksandar Hemon. Mitchell teased “Resurrections” in an interview with Greek newspaper To Vima (via Total Film magazine). “I saw the film in Berlin in September. It’s really good,” Mitchell said. “I cannot tell you what this film is about,...
MOVIES
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Feig
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Ivan Reitman
IndieWire

Sundance Wish List: 40 Films We Hope Will Premiere at the 2022 Festival

Firstly, it seems like something of a miracle that any film will be premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Like, in-person, in theaters, in Park City. After launching an ambitious — and quite popular — hybrid festival for its 2021 edition, the annual event is preparing for a slightly more traditional event in 2022. As announced earlier this year, online screenings will still take place in 2022, but Park City is readying to mount a larger in-person event as well. And while we can’t wait for that, there’s a whole pack of other eager would-be Sundance attendees feeling a very different kind of anticipation these...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
Variety

Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for ‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Failure

Ridley Scott doesn’t have “one regret” about his direction or Disney’s promotion of his 2021 historical drama “The Last Duel” — the box office failure is the fault of young people and their cellphones, he says. The director, known for commercially and critically successful films such as “Alien,” “Thelma & Louise” and “The Martian,” appeared on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF” on Monday. Among the topics discussed was “The Last Duel,” the film Scott directed from a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon based on Eric Jager’s book of the same name, which only made $27 million worldwide...
MOVIES
sunny95.com

Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

When one thinks of holiday movies, the first thing that springs to mind is most likely Christmas. With new releases every year at both the box office and on streaming services, as well as all those classic favorites we know and love, there’s no shortage of Christmas movies to add to your watch list. But amid all that Yuletide cheer, Thanksgiving shouldn’t be forgotten—and there are quite a few movies that align with turkey day, many of which can be an enjoyable addition to seasonal traditions.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amblin
Variety

‘MacGruber’ Gets December Launch Date at Peacock, First-Look Photos

After more than a decade, “MacGruber” is back: The comedy series based on the “Saturday Night Live” recurring character and 2010 film is set to premiere Dec. 16 on Peacock. All eight episodes of the first season will be released in a binge format, with Will Forte reprising his titular role. This time around, MacGruber is being released from prison, where he has been for the more than a decade since the events of the film. (He has been serving a life sentence after the death of Dieter Von Cunth, played by Val Kilmer in the film.) To get more of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

The Platform Release Has All but Disappeared. Is That Hurting Films Like ‘Spencer’ and ‘Belfast’? (Column)

Like casual social hugs and the daily commute to the office cubicle, the platform movie release has been a casualty of the age of COVID. You remember the platform release, don’t you? It used to happen quite a bit this time of year. A movie with a major independent distributor, like Searchlight or A24 or Neon or Focus, would begin its journey down the runway, bolstered by excited media features and a healthy swell of positive reviews. At last, it would take off — in two or six theaters in New York and Los Angeles, where it would rack up...
MOVIES
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Wesley Snipes’ Advice to ‘Blade’ Star Mahershala Ali: ‘Try Not to Get Hurt’

Wesley Snipes made the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favorite vampire slayer an iconic comic character in three “Blade” films between 1998 and 2004. Next up to assume the position is two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in an upcoming Marvel Studios film directed by “Mogul Mowgli” filmmaker Bassam Tariq. Naturally, during press duties for his new Netflix miniseries “True Story,” Snipes has fielded questions about the future of “Blade,” and in an interview with Yahoo! Movies (via JoBlo.com), Snipes revealed the advice he gave to Ali once the latter was cast. “We spoke. We shared that the issue of him being cast...
MOVIES
Variety

Ridley Scott: Live-Action ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Alien’ TV Series Being Developed, Pilots Written

Ridley Scott has confirmed that live-action TV series of two of his most enduring movies, “Blade Runner” and “Alien,” are fast progressing, with pilots written for both shows. Speaking with the BBC on Monday, the “House of Gucci” helmer suggested the “Blade Runner” adaptation is being plotted as a 10-episode series: “We [have already] written the pilot for ‘Blade Runner’ and the bible. So, we’re already presenting ‘Blade Runner’ as a TV show, the first 10 hours.” Scott said “Alien” was getting a “similar” treatment. A pilot is being written along with a bible of what transpires in 8-10 hours of the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy