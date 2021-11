Few people have spent as much time working in the pet care industry or are as knowledgeable about veterinary services as Kristen Duhr and Matt Bowler. That’s why the pair decided to create Cheap Pricks, which allows pet owners a more efficient way to help their pets stay healthy. The company eliminates the stress of visiting overcrowded vet clinics and even the need to be in a shared space with other pets that might be sick. Now that vet clinics are dealing with more clients in and out on a daily basis, many pet owners are looking for a different way to take care of their pets in the post-pandemic world.

PET SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO