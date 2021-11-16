ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin, AMC, Dogecoin: What You Missed in Crypto Tuesday

By Anuz Thapa
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report Theatres made headlines when it announced that it would be accepting Shiba Inu through BitPay wallets. On November 15, AMC CEO Adam Aron said that it will happen within 120 days. "Our...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

dailyhodl.com

Here Are the Top 5 Metaverse Altcoins With the Most Potential, According to Crypto Analyst Austin Arnold

Altcoin Daily host and crypto trader Austin Arnold is naming the metaverse tokens he believes have the most potential in terms of fundamentals. The crypto trader tells his 1.13 million YouTube subscribers that he’s looking at peer-to-peer video delivery blockchain Theta Network (THETA), which he says is an essential infrastructure for the development of the metaverse.
u.today

Newegg Rumored to Accept SHIB, Whale Moves $100 Million Worth of XRP, Crypto Billionaire Abandons ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

This top five news recap will help you catch up with the crypto events that happened over the weekend. Shiba Inu rumored to be accepted by electronics retailer Newegg. A tweet by online electronics retailer Newegg has made the SHIB Army speculate about potential acceptance of the canine coin. The company tagged lead developer Shytoshi Kusama and the official SHIB Twitter account, asking to contact them. Newegg is yet to comment on whether or not it is going to accept the meme coin.
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
invezz.com

Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Finds Takers, Tesla Lawsuit, Apple Workers' Rights, Avalanche Vs. Dogecoin, Elon Musk Vs. White House: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. 1. Bitcoin Dip Entices Investors: The fall in the price of apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO:...
Reuters

Cryptocurrencies post inflows in latest week, led by bitcoin -CoinShares

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cyrptocurrency products and funds posted inflows in the latest week, with investors undeterred by the latest price corrections, weekly data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Institutional investors poured in $154 million in the crypto sector in the week ended Nov. 19,...
financemagnates.com

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Take a Major Hit

Top meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have taken a major hit in the last few days after the market cap of both cryptocurrencies dropped below $30 billion. The latest dip means that DOGE and SHIB are no longer among the top 10 digital currencies. In the...
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Monday - Activation Blizzard, Bluebird Bio, Astra Space

Stock futures were moving higher Monday as investors entered the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week in a cautiously bullish mood. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday. 1. Activision Blizzard | Down 1.7%. Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report were sliding after...
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
investing.com

1 Cryptocurrency With More Upside Than Dogecoin

Cryptocurrencies have earned investors incredible returns over the last year. Dogecoin had been one of the best performers, with the cryptocurrency seeing most of its gains earlier this year. However, ever since it peaked back in May, Dogecoin hasn’t come anywhere close to its all-time high. The token, which was...
Benzinga

Why Tesla's Stock Looks Headed For All-Time Highs

On Monday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter "at least 50%" of (his) tweets were made on a porcelain throne. MIT research scientist Rex Fridman responded to say “so then Twitter is a game of thrones,” to which Musk replied with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Fridman’s quip,...
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday Hit Record Highs

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report shares surged to a fresh record high, boosting the market value of the world's biggest company past $2.7 trillion, as analysts look to improving iPhone 13 supply data heading into what could be a robust holiday shopping period. 2. Vonage | Increase...
Street.Com

Stocks Finish Mixed After S&P, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs on Powell Nomination

Stocks closed mixed Monday after reaching record highs, as President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Chairman of the Federal Reserve, with Lael Brainard named as vice chair. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 17 points, or 0.05%, to 35,619, while the S&P 500 declined...
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Stock Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Analyst Amid Streaming Slowdown

“Sentiment on Disney hasn’t been this despondent since before the ’17 streaming pivot,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said in a Monday report, entitled “Rage Against the Content Machine,” in which he cut his stock price target on the Hollywood giant by $7. In a deep dive, he analyzed “the recent Disney+ subscriber slowdown,” after early streaming momentum thanks to such original series as The Mandalorian. “Our work indicates that the slowing content machine was the culprit, and our cohort analysis of organic core net adds (i.e. sub growth within existing markets) supports subs re-accelerating with content amortization increasing,” he concluded....
