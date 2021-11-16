ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Will the American Consumer Stay Thankful Into the Holidays? Takeaways From Retail Sales

By Katherine Ross, Daniel Kuhn
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. retail sales rose yet again in October, with sales rising 1.7% from the previous...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Breadth Is a Key Concern Amid Signs of a Market Pause/Bounce

The index charts saw a mix of bullish and bearish technical events Friday while cumulative market breadth, which has been an important concern for us, weakened further. However, some of the data are starting to suggest the potential for a pause or near-term bounce for equities. Should that transpire, it would be extremely important, in our opinion, to see some notable improvement in market breadth for us to consider if a pause/bounce could be sustainable.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Lang
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
AFP

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
REAL ESTATE
petsplusmag.com

October Retail Sales Enjoy Holiday Boost

Retail enjoyed a boost in sales in October as Americans began their holiday shopping early to avoid pandemic-related supply chain issues, reports the National Retail Federation (NRF). “Retail sales data for October reflects the enduring strength of consumers’ finances and willingness to spend as the holiday season gets underway,” NRF...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stocks#U S
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

Macy’s joins the ranks of retailers introducing their own marketplaces

’Tis the season to...announce a marketplace? Macy’s thinks so, dropping the news on all of us yesterday. The platform, which is expected to go live in the latter half of 2022, is part of Macy’s plan to expand its current selection of brands and 👋 new categories. It’ll be powered...
RETAIL
Zacks.com

Bet on These Retail ETFs to Ride the Holiday Sales Momentum

Investors are highly optimistic about the retail space as the sector is seeing strong earnings reports and sales momentum. With the holiday season approaching, the optimism on the sector returns is growing. Of the 77.1% S&P 500 companies in the sector that have reported the third-quarter earnings results so far, 85.2% witnessed and earnings and revenue beat. Earnings grew 8.4% year over year, with revenues seeing an 11% rise, per the Earnings Trends report as of Nov 17, 2021.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
kamcity.com

Retail Sales And Consumer Confidence Improve Ahead Of Festive Season

There was some better news for the retail sector today, with data pointing to a pick up in sales performance following a lack of growth in recent months as the Covid bounce back eased. Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show retail sales volumes rose by 0.8% in October, from...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Twilio reveals that 52% of Consumers Expect Better Brand Engagement, Despite Improved Response Times From Bank, Telco and Retail Brands

New research reveals speed of response is most important factor for 23% of consumers; highlights perception gap between consumer expectations and brand performance. Twilio, the leading cloud communications platform, published new research highlighting a perception gap between the experiences consumers want and those they actually receive. Over half (52%) of consumers still want better engagement from the brands they interact with – despite many industries delivering improved response times during the course of the pandemic.
RETAIL
Financial World

Minneapolis retailer Target raises sales forecast amid strong start to holiday season

On Wednesday, Target Corp., the Minneapolis, Minnesota-headquartered eighth-largest retailer in the United States, had raised holiday season sales forecast, mostly buoyed up by an early beginning of Christmas shopping among American consumers, though, the retailing industry giant had cautioned that a flare-up in inflation indicators alongside a lingering labor shortage would more likely to eat up a large chunk of its profit margins over current-quarter, leading to a more than 5.0 per cent decline in Target Corp’s shares’ prices.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chainstoreage.com

Retail takeaways from global finance group MUFG

The good news for retailers as they head into the holiday season is that demand remains strong among consumers, who are ramping up spending that had been on hold for a long time. That’s according to R.J. Allan, head of retail corporate banking at global finance group MUFG.and Ed Gately,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US Retail Sales At All-Time Highs, But Consumer Sentiment Hits 10-Year Low

Investors reacted positively to a strong U.S. retail sales report on Tuesday, but there has been a historic divergence between consumer sentiment and consumer behavior. The Numbers: On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported U.S. retail sales grew 1.7% in October, ahead of analyst estimates of 1.5% growth. The stronger-than-expected spending numbers come the same month the consumer price index jumped 6.2%, its highest growth since the 1990s.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Retail Sales Surge In October As Consumers Defy Inflation Pressures

U.S. retail sales jumped for a third consecutive month in October, data from the Commerce Department indicated Tuesday, as consumers continue to shrug-off surging inflation pressures thanks in part to job market gains and improving wages. October retail sales rose 1.7% from the previous month to a collective 638.2 billion,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy