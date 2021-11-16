ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Swift and John Mayer's Relationship Set to Be Scrutinized on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The musician is reportedly the subject of Swift's track "Dear John," which will be re-recorded on "Speak Now (Taylor's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
John Mayer
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speak Now#Deux#Discusssions
kfrxfm.com

Did Taylor Swift Date a 17-Year-Old

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Fans are calling out Taylor Swift and calling her a hypocrite. Now that Red (Taylor’s Version) is out, many...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn’t With Her During Her ‘SNL’ Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend turned friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife, Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Taylor’s boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn, but don’t think it’s because there’s any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Joe is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Joe replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
107.3 PopCrush

John Mayer Responds to Taylor Swift Fan’s Death Threat

John Mayer just proved that celebrities sometimes do see the private messages sent to their social media accounts. Not long after the release of Taylor Swift's re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), which includes the 10-minute-long version of her breakup anthem "All Too Well," some fans began to drag the singer's ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal — who the song is rumored to be about — on social media.
MUSIC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
639K+
Followers
70K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy