With fall comes our usual temperatures that range between 30 overnight and 83 during the day. And tonight is one of those nights that will dip to the freezing mark. We are under a Freeze Warning from 3 am till 9 am Friday. So remember to bring your outdoor plants and flower pots inside, don't leave the pets outdoors (if YOU'RE cold outside--THEY'RE cold outside!), and leave outdoor plumbing at a drip so pipes don't burst. Indoor plumbing is safe for the moment as temps would have to be lower to affect it. Wind chills will also be a factor and are expected to fall into the mid 20's overnight. If you have an above-ground sprinkler system be sure to drain it and turn it off so the pipes don't freeze.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO