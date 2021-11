New track to rip around? Sign me up and see you out on the grid. Redwood City, Calif. – November 15, 2021 – Codemasters® and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today adds the final free circuit update with Jeddah making its F1® debut ahead of the season’s penultimate race on December 5*. Jeddah follows Imola and Portimao as free additional content for all F1® 2021 players. To celebrate the climax of one of the most competitive seasons in recent history, players can also enjoy F1® 2021 at a special Black Friday promotional price starting November 19**.

