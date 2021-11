Looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for The Rock and Roman Reigns to meet in the squared circle. Wrestling fans have been sharing and following rumors for almost a year about a potential return of The Rock to WWE. Those rumors began in early 2020 but were slowed down quite a bit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the vaccine has brought the pandemic to its closing act, those rumors have begun circulating again.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO