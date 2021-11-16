All of Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s Mother/Daughter Red Carpet Moments

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kaia Gerber has a new fringe, and we are here for it. The supermodel unveiled the new look on Instagram Stories, and later while attending an awards ceremony in L.A. with her mother Cindy Crawford. This isn’t the first time Gerber has debuted a radical new look; after all, the American Horror Story star has experimented with everything from pink locks to platinum gold—and more recently the classic French bob. But her latest look is arguably her most chic to date. Leaning into that French-girl strain of insouciant cool, but with something of a rock and roll twist, Gerber’s long, blunt-cut fringe takes its cues from the ’70s shag cut, making it officially this season’s hottest hair look.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO