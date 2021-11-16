ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All of Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s Mother/Daughter Red Carpet Moments

wmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s better than one supermodel in the family? Two of course. Kaia Gerber has proven over the years that, just like her mom, she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world, taking on major fashion campaigns and red carpets all on her own (or sometimes with her...

www.wmagazine.com

Vogue

We’re Taking Notes On Kaia Gerber’s New Fringe

She’s tried pink hair, platinum hair, long beachy hair and the ultimate bob, but Kaia Gerber’s latest experiment comes in the form of a fringe. Showing off the new look on her Instagram Stories, the model (and daughter of Cindy Crawford), proved that she never fails in the hair department.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Look Almost A Foot Taller Than Reese Witherspoon: Photo

The iconic mother-daughter duo of Kaia and Cindy towered over ‘The Morning Show’ actress as they posed together at the InStyle Awards. How cute!. The statuesque presence of Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford was quite apparent when they posed together with Reese Witherspoon at the 2021 InStyle Awards on November 15. The 20-year-old beauty and her supermodel mother, 55, towered over the petite The Morning Show actress, 45, as they enjoyed a night out at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. With the iconic mother-daughter duo both standing at 5′ 9″ and Reese measuring 5′ 1″, the height difference was decidedly noticeable — which made it all the more fun for a fabulous photo op!
Vogue Magazine

How to Get Bangs Like Kaia Gerber, According to the Experts

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Kaia Gerber has a new fringe, and we are here for it. The supermodel unveiled the new look on Instagram Stories, and later while attending an awards ceremony in L.A. with her mother Cindy Crawford. This isn’t the first time Gerber has debuted a radical new look; after all, the American Horror Story star has experimented with everything from pink locks to platinum gold—and more recently the classic French bob. But her latest look is arguably her most chic to date. Leaning into that French-girl strain of insouciant cool, but with something of a rock and roll twist, Gerber’s long, blunt-cut fringe takes its cues from the ’70s shag cut, making it officially this season’s hottest hair look.
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
Glamour

Kaia Gerber Just Debuted a Shag Haircut With Bangs

As the days turn darker, the months colder, the air chillier, a girl has to take steps to keep her forehead warm, and Kaia Gerber is no exception. She recently joined the Shag Hive, debuting long bangs on Instagram while promoting the latest YSL lip color. The actor and model...
Page Six

Kaia Gerber appears to be removing shoulder tattoo

Kaia Geber’s extensive ink collection just got a bit smaller. The 20-year-old model is removing her shoulder tattoo, a delicate design depicting a female torso in the shape of a heart. She showed off the faded ink on Monday at the InStyle Awards, where she hit the red carpet alongside...
Page Six

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi break up after 1 year of dating

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have broken up, Page Six can exclusively confirm. A source told us on Thursday that the pair are over, but the split was “amicable.”. Fans began speculating that the attractive duo had called it quits after Gerber, 20, took down photos of Elordi, 24, from her Instagram.
Footwear News

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Coordinate in Disco Dresses and Sleek Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford proved mother-daughter coordination never goes out of style at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The model duo hit the red carpet in dazzling disco dresses. Crawford wore a sparkling sleeveless number by Missoni, which featured a striped pattern in hues of red, gold, silver, and black. The bold piece featured a tall slit as well, adding to its beauty allure. Crawford kept her accessories and shoes tonal to let the dress shine, pairing it with a gold bracelet. Her shoes of choice were a set of tan slingback sandals,...
Cosmopolitan

Kaia Gerber got a shag haircut with a choppy full fringe

We love a good hair transformation. Sometimes, though, you don’t need to do anything drastic to make a big difference – as proven by Kaia Gerber’s latest haircut. Chopped and styled by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, Kaia’s lob was given a new lease of life. Dimitris added lots of choppy layers, taking her from a lob to a super stylish shag haircut. Then, there’s the fringe.
In Style

Kaia Gerber Makes a Strong Case for a Shaggy Bob With Bangs

Kaia Gerber is the most recent celebrity to get the the ever-popular shag haircut, joining the ranks of Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat, to name a few. On Nov. 9, the model debuted the new look on her Instagram Story, but her hair isn't the only thing she showed off. She also gave a shoutout to her favorite rosy pink YSL Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick. (Gerber is one of YSL Beauty's celebrity ambassadors.)
Vogue

Supermodel Kaia Gerber’s Secrets To Success

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. My Khaite jumper, vintage Levi’s, and Converse, plus a coat from The Row. A girly Dôen dress with Celine leather boots. My old...
thecut.com

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber Are Reportedly Over

Something must be in the air today because celebrity couples are breaking up left and right. First came Shawn and Camila. Now six-foot-five Australian hunk Jacob Elordi and model Kaia Gerber have reportedly called it quits, according to “Page Six.”. Elordi, 24, and Gerber, 20, dated for over a year...
Robb Report

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Nick Jonas Celebrate Omega’s New San Francisco Boutique

A star-studded crew showed up at Omega’s boutique opening in San Francisco on 231 Post Street. A total of 11 bold-faced names, including longtime ambassador Cindy Crawford along with her daughter Kaia Gerber and Nick Jonas, turned out to celebrate the new West Coast flagship. Olympians Dalilah Muhammad, Noah Lyles, Armand “Mondo” Duplantis and Michelle Wie, along with astronauts Kathy Sullivan and Nicole Sotto, also turned up for the splashy event which included a dinner at the De Young museum. During a panel discussion at the opulent and historic Hibernia building, a former savings and loan bank that has been converted...
Vogue

Kaia Gerber Makes A Predictably Perfect Flapper Girl

Since making her runway debut in 2015, Kaia Gerber has become a household name in the fashion industry. And earlier this year, the supermodel joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Double Feature, extending her already illustrious fashion CV into the realms of TV and film. Now, Gerber is taking part in a table read of The Great Gatsby, to help raise awareness and funds for amfAR [the Foundation for AIDS Research].
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fringe Blue Dress At Gucci ‘Love Parade’ Show

After keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, Miley Cyrus resurfaced at the Gucci Love Parade live fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Miley Cyrus was one of the celebrity guests in the front row at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. The singer wore a blue, fringed dress for the occasion. The ensemble had a feathered skirt that wrapped around Miley’s midsection, as well. To complete her night out look, Miley wore her hair in curls and styled in a half ponytail, with bangs hanging down on her forehead. She posed for solo photos, as well as pics with Billie Eilish, at the event. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was also in attendance.
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
Fox News

Paris Hilton stuns in hot pink wedding dress for carnival-themed after party: photos

Paris Hilton tied the knot to Carter Reum on Thursday but the couple's wedding festivities continued into Friday with a neon, carnival-themed after party in Santa Monica. Paris, known for her many bright and bold fashion statements, did not disappoint when stepping out in a hot pink gown for the occasion at the Santa Monica Pier. She accessorized her look with a matching neon pink veil and boots.
