‘Shining Vale’: Starz Sets Premiere for Courteney Cox’s Supernatural Comedy

By Meaghan Darwish
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarz has announced a premiere date for its buzzy new supernatural comedy series,Shining Vale, headlined by Courteney Cox. On Sunday, March 6, 2022, viewers can tune into Starz for a mix of laughs and an homage to classic horror with this half-hour series that also stars Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin...

CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rainey Jr. Shades STARZ Over "Power Book II" Premiere, 50 Cent Chimes In

After being arguably the most universally despised character from 50 Cent's popular STARZ crime drama Power, Michael Rainey Jr. has grown into the role of one the most likable lead characters in 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp's ambitious Powerverse. This weekend, his main project, Power Book II: Ghost, returns for its second season, and Wednesday, November 17, the cast of the show met up for the star-studded New York City premiere.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

BMF season 2 premiere date hopes: When could it return to Starz?

Following this weekend’s finale, it obviously makes a great deal of sense to want to know a BMF season 2 premiere date. When will it be? Is there some fantastic stuff coming around the horizon? Here is some of what we’re set up to answer within this piece. Let’s begin...
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book IV: Force premiere date, teaser unveiled at Starz

This morning, Starz did all of us a gigantic favor: Making it clear we won’t be waiting long for Power Book IV: Force. Today, the network confirmed that the Joseph Sikora-led spin-off will be premiering on Sunday, February 6. They also uploaded a new teaser that officially confirms the show’s Chicago setting with gusto and, of course, violence. This is Tommy’s spin-off we’re talking about here! While he’s in a new city, we do think he’s very much the same guy; he’s not the sort of person who is quickly going to change his stripes.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Afterparty’ With Tiffany Haddish Sets Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Mark your calendars because Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date for its forthcoming star-studded murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty. From duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the comedic geniuses behind films like 21 Jump Street and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Afterparty is slated to kick off on Friday, January 28, 2022, with three episodes. Season 1 is made up of eight installments that will drop once a week following the initial three-episode premiere.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Pilot Sets Main Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” pilot at HBO Max has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri (“The Lodge”), and Kassius Nelson (“Last Night in Soho,” “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will star in the three lead roles. Rexstrew is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and “Dead Boy Detectives” would mark his onscreen debut. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland (Revri) and Edwin Paine (Rexstrew) — who decided not to enter the...
TV SERIES
Sharon Horgan
Mira Sorvino
Courteney Cox
Greg Kinnear
Merrin Dungey
tvinsider.com

‘Manifest’ Cast Celebrates Filming Final Season With Netflix

Manifest‘s fourth season now has a second chance. After NBC gave Manifest the ax earlier this year, Netflix picked up the cancelled series for a fourth and final season, and now as of November 18, production has started on Season 4. “AND WE’RE BACK,” show creator Jeff Rake tweeted on...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in December 2021

“And just like that,” December is right around the corner! Just in time to snuggle up in front of the TV this winter holiday season, several new titles are hitting HBO Max next month, including season finales, new shows, and exciting movie premieres. Sex and the City is back with...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Starz Comedy Horror Series ‘Shining Vale’ Has Release Date

The comedy-horror series Shining Vale has set a March 6 premiere date on Starz. The series comes from the mind of Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television co-produced it. Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions as well as Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman have a hand in production as well. Shining Vale is about a family that moves from the city to a small town into a home with a terrible history. Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino will be in the family comedy-horror.
TV SERIES
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Yearly Departed’: Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Dulcé Sloan, More Join Amazon Comedy Special; Premiere Date Set

Amazon Prime Video has set its all-female lineup for the second installment of Yearly Departed, its comedy special that will put 2021 to rest. Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Meg Stalter (Hacks), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), Aparna Nancherla (The Great North) and X Mayo (The Daily Show) will join host Yvonne Orji in the special, along with Alessia Cara who will deliver a musical send-off to everything we are leaving behind this year. Set for premiere on December 23 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, this year’s eulogists will bid farewell to Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom, along with a few more surprises. The inaugural Yearly Departed, which eulogized 2020, received a WGA Award nomination in the Comedy/Variety Specials category and won a Gracie Award. Yearly Departed hails from Amazon Studios, Done+Dusted, and Scrap Paper Pictures. The special is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-winner Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) returns as the director for this year’s special.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Scream’s David Arquette On Working With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox On The New Sequel

Every few years a horror movie is released that influences the entire genre as a whole. Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream was certainly one of those projects, kickstarting a bonafide franchise in the process. There’s a new sequel coming down the line, and original star David Arquette recently spoke about what it’s like working with his ex-wife Courteney Cox in the slasher.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Party Down’: STARZ Brings Back The Original Cast & Creators For A New Season Of The Comedy Series

Typically, when we discuss TV show revivals, such as the most recent “Dexter” return, the show is something that has a devoted fanbase and ran for at least four or five seasons. Well, then you look at “Party Down,” which is getting a revival, more than a decade after its final episode, and it only has two seasons (20 episodes total). Apparently, there is quite the devoted fanbase, huh?
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Hailee Steinfeld, Alaqua Cox & More Attend 'Hawkeye' LA Premiere

Hailee Steinfeld and Alaqua Cox hit the red carpet at the premiere of their upcoming series Hawkeye, held at El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday (November 17) in Hollywood. The ladies are both making their Marvel debuts in the new show, as Kate Bishop and Maya Lopez/Echo, respectively. Joining them at...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ Cast on Shawn and Gus’ Challenges, Ladies’ Night & More

Psych 3: This Is Gus “is Psych growing up a little bit,” Maggie Lawson (Juliet) says. In the latest installment in the franchise — the series ran eight seasons (2006-2014), followed by two movies (2017, 2020) — Gus (Dulé Hill) is preparing for his upcoming wedding and fatherhood. However, his best friend Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) has some questions about the bride-to-be (Jazmyn Simon’s Selene) and drags Gus along for the ride to track down her estranged husband, Alan (Allen Maldonado). Meanwhile, Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) continues to recover from his stroke (mirroring the actor’s own recovery) and tries to figure out what’s next for him career-wise.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Gilded Age’: HBO Unveils Premiere Date & First Look at Period Drama (VIDEO)

Downton Abbey‘s Julian Fellowes returns to this past, this time with HBO‘s The Gilded Age, a new period drama set to premiere on Monday, January 24. Fellowes serves as the creator and co-writer with Sonja Warfield on the nine-episode series directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Set in the American Gilded Age, a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between old and new systems, and of high fortunes, The Gilded Age stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2′: Netflix Releases New Trailer and Images (VIDEO)

Life is becoming complicated in the new trailer for the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris, which is set to premiere on December 22 on Netflix. “Ever since I moved to Paris, my life has just been chaotic, and dramatic, and complicated,” says Emily (Lily Collins) in the latest teaser (watch below), which features more love triangle tribulations, extravagant parties, and high-fashion outfits.
TV SERIES

