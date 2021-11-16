Why Did Michael Leave ‘9-1-1’? Rockmond Dunbar Exits Over Vaccine Mandate

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Nov. 11 episode of Station 19. Read at your own risk!]. ABC promised an emotional crossover event forStation 19 and Grey's Anatomy's return after a three-week hiatus, and it was not kidding. Fans watched the first hour of the crossover with bated breath as it looked like Vic (Barrett Doss) might be the firefighter to not survive a gas line explosion threatening to take out an entire Seattle neighborhood after she was electrocuted while spraying water from the truck ladder. However, it was Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) that ended the episode being flatlined after a second explosion. Ben (Jason George) and Jack (Grey Damon) still hadn't given up on CPR'ing Dean back to life when the credits rolled on the first half of the crossover, but Grey's Anatomy confirmed he didn't make it.
Comments / 16