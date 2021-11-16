ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Did Michael Leave ‘9-1-1’? Rockmond Dunbar Exits Over Vaccine Mandate

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 8 “Defend in Place.”]. The latest 9-1-1 episode was bookended with Michael Grant (Rockmond Dunbar) making decisions about his future, including one that takes him away from Los Angeles. And it turns out that was his farewell. Dunbar’s...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 16

Nettie Bowie
6d ago

I will continue to say this. I completely believe in being vaccinated as I have several medical conditions that put me at high risk!!! That being said I completely disagree with firing, bullying or cancelling someone because they Do NOT agree with being vaccinated for whatever reason!!! This is America not Nazi Germany during World War II!!! It’s their choice find a more fair way of eliminating this pandemic then ruining peoples lives!!!

Jeanette Thompson
6d ago

I hate to see him go...No one should be forced to take this vaccine....allow him to be tested weekly....I hope he return soon

MISSEY TORRES
6d ago

he is a great actor, I hate he lost his job on a hit show, but being vaccinated is on most sets now.

