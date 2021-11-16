ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Weather: Light winds continue

By KITV Web Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWAI'I (KITV4) -- Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs...

Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly Breeze Develops Before Thanksgiving Before Milder Air Returns For The Holiday

Miami (CBSMiami) – A chilly breeze is set to replace the soggy weather we’ve had over the past few days but it won’t stick around long. Despite the cooler mornings Monday and Tuesday, a pleasant Thanksgiving is expected for us here in South Florida. The cold front that will usher in this cooler air will be moving through the area Monday afternoon and evening. Expect warm temperatures ahead of if with highs in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. A few showers or even a gusty storm is possible mainly Monday afternoon and early evening. By Monday night the showers move out...
MIAMI, FL
#Trade Winds
Pittsburgh Weather: Windy, Winter-Like Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Thanksgiving week and you are in the right place when it comes to keeping up with the most detailed forecast for what to expect on Thanksgiving day. Not only will we have what to expect on Thanksgiving day but we will also really be focused on the days around Thanksgiving too. No matter if you are staying home or out and about traveling we will have you covered. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For today, we’ve already hit our high temperature for the day. Pittsburgh’s high temperature is 43° for today. Yesterday we hit 48 degrees. Afternoon highs should...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tuesday Forecast

HAWAI'I (KITV4) --Mostly cloudy skies tonight with passing rains for windward and mauka spots. Partly cloudy skies and drier weather leeward. Lows in the lower 70s with light trade winds. Tuesday, partly sunny skies with some scattered rains for windward spots in the morning, leeward locations will be mostly sunny....
Weather
Chicago Weather: Cold Monday Morning With Wind Chills In The Teens

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold day is ahead to start the week. Monday starts off cold with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the lower teens. Afternoon highs struggle to reach the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures climb to the 40s by Tuesday with sunny skies. Skies stay dry Wednesday, but showers develop overnight into early Thanksgiving Day.
CHICAGO, IL
Storm Tracker Forecast - Cooler With Gusty Wind On Tuesday

Thanksgiving week began in a beautiful way with sunshine and mild afternoon highs after a chilly morning. A disturbance is approaching northern California and it will bring more wind and cooler weather beginning Tuesday. You can't get much more blue sky and sunshine in late November than we had today, and it meant a big swing from a chilly morning to a mild afternoon. A trough of low pressure moving our way will bring a few more clouds tonight, so it won't be quite as cold Tuesday morning. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley and foothills. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with gusty wind from the north. Highs will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s in the valley.
Chilly start to Thanksgiving week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly rain descended upon the mountains last night, we’ve got much colder conditions entering the mountains as we approach our Thanksgiving holiday. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Cold air continues to filter into the region this evening as northwest winds behind our front continue. We’ve...
HAZARD, KY
Miami Weather: Fog, Warm Sunshine, Cold Front All In One Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rainy pattern ends this Monday and after a foggy morning, sunshine is back. The view through the lens of CBS4 Miami Camera overlooking a foggy downtown Miami at 7 am Monday morning. (CBS4) Monday’s weather will be warm and muggy since South Florida is south of an approaching cold front. South Florida is south of a cold front. Expect a warm Monday afternoon with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. (CBS4) Afternoon temperatures will top the mid-80s with only a slight chance for spotty showers late afternoon and evening hours. This is when the cold front arrives in South Florida and it clears tonight. Then a secondary cold front arrives overnight and clears to the south of the Keys by Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning lows are dropping to the low-60s and a much colder north wind will keep South Florida on the cool side Tuesday afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees. Then the chilly 50s arrive by Wednesday morning. Mild and pleasant weather for Thanksgiving Holiday. (CBS4) The dry and sunny pattern remains throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, including the weekend. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s starting Thanksgiving Day but morning lows will stay in the 60s through the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
Chicago Weather: Cold Monday Night, Chilly And Breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly clear and cold Monday night with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) On Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the low 40s. A strong southwest wind will boost highs into the mid-50s on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Changes arrive on Thanksgiving Thursday, with a cold front moving into the area early in the morning. There is a slight chance for a shower on Thursday morning, and then expect a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be recorded early in the morning in the low 40s, then fall into the 30s through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 20s by Thursday evening with wind chills in the teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Lows Thursday night will be in the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Highs will only be in the 30s on Friday and low 40s this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

