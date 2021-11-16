The ‘Party Down’ Revival Is Officially Happening at Starz — Who’s Returning?

Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have closed deals to return for the new season for a six-episode third season revival of the L.A. catering team comedy that ran for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. "The formal green light follows lengthy negotiations with the cast, which recently were completed," according to Deadline, which adds that Caplan's busy schedule "could not accommodate Party Down’s 2022 production start, believed to be in mid-January." Caplan recently signed on to star in Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series and FX on Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble. Party Down creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge will return to oversee the show. Enbom will serve as showrunner. Thomas said in March that a 2019 reunion led to the Party Down revival. “We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” Thomas said in March, admitting that getting all actors together would be a challenge. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO