TV Series

The ‘Party Down’ Revival Is Officially Happening at Starz — Who’s Returning?

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarz is officially bringing back Party Down after a report of a revival in the works in March. A six-episode revival has been ordered by Starz. Returning from the original cast of the 2009 comedy are Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. (Lizzy Caplan...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Marino
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Megan Mullally
Person
Ryan Hansen
Person
Martin Starr
