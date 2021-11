Dignitas have signed River and Blue for their 2022 LCS Roster according to Jacob Wolf. This move comes after Akaadian, Soligo and Yusui have been dropped from the team. River is the former Jungler for PSG Talon. PSG Talon made MSI Semifinals and Worlds Group Stage this year with River as their Jungler. River had the most dominate stats in the Jungle role in the PCS with a GD10 of 506, XPD10 435, CSD10 of 9.3, a KDA of 8.5 and a DPM of 543. The stats speak for themselves, River dominated the Jungle in 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO