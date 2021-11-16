ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

Norwin increases pay for cafeteria workers

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiaFU_0cyRoqoO00
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review

Forced to compete with area restaurants for employees, the Norwin School District will increase the starting wage for cafeteria workers from $10.80 an hour to $14.80 an hour under terms of a contract approved by the board this week.

The district’s contract with the Service Employees International Union 32 BJ gives the larger wage hikes to the new workers, while agreeing to smaller pay raises for workers at the top of the scale, the district said in a statement.

The board unanimously approved the two-year pact, which covers about 35 cafeteria workers.

In August, a group of cafeteria workers said the board’s proposed pay raise of 20 cents an hour was an “insult.”

A spokesperson for SEIU 32 BJ could not be reached for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Overton BOE Increases Pay For Different Substitutes And Assistants

Pay increases for several Overton County School employees were unanimously approved by the Board of Education Tuesday. Education Assistants, food service substitutes, certified and non-certified substitutes and bus drivers substitutes will benefit. Board Member William Abston said the pay change would be effective immediately. “Typically in the past what we...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Fox 19

Metro increasing pay, benefits to recruit more drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro officials say they are increasing pay and benefits in an effort to recruit more drivers. They will be holding a career fair on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Queensgate and are also offering a signing bonus. Paid training at $18 per hour, which includes CDL training and...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Seiu
bgindependentmedia.org

Library trustees increase pay across the board

The Wood County Library Board of Trustees was in a giving frame of mind when it met Monday. The board provided money for raises all around, including funds that allow Library Director Michael Penrod to adjust salaries. This was prompted not just by generosity, but by a recognition that in...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cafeteria worker shortage affecting local schools

Jackie Pfaff has been a lunch lady for over a decade. "I love my job, I love working with the kids, I love feeding the kids," said Pfaff, a lunch lady at Shenendehowa High School. Like many industries facing staffing shortages, food service workers inside of schools still have to...
EDUCATION
Post-Journal

JPS Increases Bus Driver Pay In New Contract

The Jamestown Public Schools Board of Education approved a multi-year contract for the Jamestown Support Staff Association. The contract is effective from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2025. Superintendent Kevin Whitaker said the agreement includes bus drivers and various others in the school district. “After some good conversation and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WITN

New state budget to give teachers a pay increase

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina state budget is set to be finalized on Thursday. Under the new state budget, teachers and other state employees will receive a 2.5% increase in their annual salaries. The budget will put $100 million toward programs to boost teachers’ pay. Once signed,...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Cafeteria workers stage "sick out," parents step up to donate, serve food to Wake students

Wake County, N.C. — When cafeteria staff called out Tuesday from more than 30 schools across Wake County, parents stepped in to make sure students would not go hungry. Christina Jones has children at Brier Creek Elementary, one of the 32 schools impacted by the sick-out. She and other parents collected food items like fruit and sandwiches to be distributed at the school.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
easttexasradio.com

Unionized Pilgrim’s Increasing Pay Check

The Waco Pilgrim’s poultry plant became unionized in July. Last Friday, employees received the most significant hourly pay increase in the site’s history and gained access to a new worker safety committee to hear concerns. As a result, production employees immediately saw wages climb by $2.14 an hour. In contrast, maintenance employees who keep refrigeration units working will enjoy a raise of nearly $4 an hour, according to Gonzalo Reyes, organizing director in Texas for the United Food and Commercial Workers union. He spearheaded efforts to unionize the plant that employs nearly 500 on East Lake Shore Drive. As a result, the Pilgrim’s Waco website says the plant is now hiring hourly production employees starting at $14.74 per hour and maintenance staffers at $21.50.
WACO, TX
WNCT

Cafeteria workers stage sickout in N. Carolina school system

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The largest school system in North Carolina said none of its students went hungry on Tuesday despite a sickout by school cafeteria workers demanding better pay and improved working conditions. Leaders at the Wake County Public School System warned parents that another sickout could impact food services at other schools on […]
RALEIGH, NC
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
906
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy