ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

9 Everyday Tasks You Can Automate Using Zapier

By Syed Hammad Mahmood
makeuseof.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy automating the repetitive tasks that you perform each day, you can free up a lot of your time and use it productively. Fortunately, Zapier allows you to automate monotonous tasks like creating tasks in Asana, saving email attachments, or monitoring social media. Here are some everyday tasks you can automate...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

You can now use web WhatsApp without your primary phone

FacebookMeta-owned WhatsApp is now rolling out a new multi-device feature that will allow users to link their accounts to up to four additional devices, including WhatsApp for web, and continue to send and receive messages even when the primary smartphone is not connected to the internet, according to MacRumors. The...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Eventleaf Integrates with Zapier to Offer Easy Automation for Event Managers

The integration enables Eventleaf users to ‘Zap’ Eventleaf with more than 3,000 web apps. Eventleaf , the corporate event management software used by thousands of event professionals around the world, announced integration with Zapier today. Zapier is an online automation platform that allows busy managers to easily create automated workflows and get more done. Thanks to the integration, Eventleaf can now work with more than 3,000 Zapier partner web apps.
SOFTWARE
accountingtoday.com

Sage adds Zapier to marketplace

Cloud accounting software developer Sage has added workflow automation platform Zapier to its Sage Marketplace. Zapier lets users connect apps to automate manual tasks and create their own workflows without having to hire a developer. Through its partnership with Sage, Zapier will be able to work with the approximately 4,000 apps available to the accounting software company’s users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tasks#Google Apps#Google Keep#Email Apps#Google Drive#Social Media#Wordpress#Linkedin#Trello Asana
TechCrunch

Momentum announces $5M seed to automate sales tasks in Slack

Today, the company announced a $5 million seed round led by Basis Set Ventures with participation from Inovia Capital, Leadout Capital, South Park Commons and a group of industry angels. Momentum CEO and co-founder Santiago Suarez Ordoñez said the company originally wanted to build a deal room on top of...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Websites You Can Use to Find a Nanny

We feel your pain. Finding a nanny is a tedious task. Of course, you can't trust any random person to look after your kid. As a parent, you're naturally cautious and want to be certain the person you hire will actually take care of your child. The good news is...
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

Automate Microsoft Excel and Word Using Python

Integrate Excel with Word to generate automated reports seamlessly. Microsoft Excel and Word are without a shred of doubt the two most abundantly used software in the corporate and non-corporate world. They are practically synonymous with the term ‘work’ itself. Oftentimes, not a week goes by without us firing up the combination of the two and one way or another putting their goodness to use. While for the average daily purpose automation would not be solicited, there are times when automation can be a necessity. Namely, when you have a multitude of charts, figures, tables, and reports to generate, it can become an exceedingly tedious undertaking if you choose the manual route. Well, it doesn’t have to be that way. There is in fact a way to create a pipeline in Python where you can seamlessly integrate the two to produce spreadsheets in Excel and then transfer the results to Word to generate a report virtually instantaneously.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Software
TechRadar

Using API integration to turn automation into hyperautomation

The digital imperative is becoming even more urgent as the world emerges from the pandemic. Consumers and employees want their digital experiences to be even faster and more personalized than ever before. Against this backdrop, digital transformation will remain a major priority for organizations in 2022 and beyond – and automation will become increasingly critical to their ability to deliver.
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Linux tips for using cron to schedule tasks

Making things happen on a regular and predictable schedule is important on computers. It's important because, as humans, we can sometimes be bad at remembering to do things reliably because we get distracted, have too much on our minds, or we're on holiday. Computers are really good at doing things on a schedule, but a human has to program the computer before the computer takes action.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The Top 8 Team Wiki Tools You Can Use to Improve Productivity

An excellent Wiki tool will go a long way towards making your team more productive. In fact, the word Wiki derives from the Hawaiian word for “quick”, which explains why Wikis are designed to help remote teams solve problems quickly, share information, allow onboarding for new hires, and provide a knowledge base for customer queries.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Typographic hierarchy: what is it and how can you use it?

Typography is like a second language communicating on a subtler level beyond your actual words. The actual content is what you say, but typography is the first impression of how you say it. Typography creates an experience before users have even read a single word or clicked a menu button....
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Why Microsoft Is Rolling Whiteboard Back to an Old Version

Microsoft's Whiteboard application saw a significant update throughout September 2021, and users are anything but happy. The update was stated to make the development of Whiteboard more unified across platforms. To do this, Whiteboard was moved from the older Universal Windows Platform to the newer WebView. This change brings some benefits, but also some drawbacks.
SOFTWARE
Searchengine Journal

4 Content SEO Tasks To Automate Now For Higher Rankings & ROI

According to Ahrefs, 91% of web content does not drive organic traffic from Google. We also know that content marketing makes up the highest budget share for SEO experts. This means that a large portion of your content creator’s work may not be driving organic search traffic to your site.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Change Sounds on Windows 11

Along with a softer and fluid design, Windows 11 has also synced its system sounds to match its visual appeal. So the notifications now sound calmer on the new Windows. But you might not like this calmer sonic experience. Or might be looking to customize Windows sounds to your liking. Well, it's easy to do, so let's see how you can change sounds in Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between Two-Factor Authentication and Two-Step Verification?

Data leaks and breaches are too common, making passwords alone ineffective in keeping your private information safe. And so, Apple employs security features like two-factor authentication (2FA) and two-step verification (2SV), sometimes called two-step authentication, to ensure that nobody except the owner can access or use their Apple IDs, even if someone else knows their password.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Install VirtualBox on Linux and Create Your First Virtual Machine

Setting up a virtual machine can be a great way to test software or alternative operating systems on your computer without altering or putting your current system at risk. Follow along to install VirtualBox on Linux and create your very first virtual machine. What Is a Virtual Machine?. A virtual...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Set a Custom Discord Status to Personalize Your Profile

You can set a custom status on Discord to let everyone know what you're up to; perhaps you've gone out to the shops or are on a business call. Or you can use it to express yourself, with a favorite movie quote or manta. Your Discord status appears beneath your...
INTERNET
freecodecamp.org

How to Automate Tasks with cron Jobs in Linux

If you're working in IT, you might need to schedule various repetitive tasks as part of your automation processes. For example, you could schedule a particular job to periodically execute at specific times of the day. This is helpful for performing daily backups, monthly log archiving, weekly file deletion to create space, and so on.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy