Why Nic Dowd chose to stay in Washington

The start of the season for Nic Dowd could not get any worse. On Monday night in the Washington Capitals game against the Buffalo Sabres, Dowd left the game in the second period with a lower body injury. This was the third such incident and now he’s back on the injured reserve list.
The Washington Capitals announced on Sunday afternoon that they've agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $3.9 million ($1.3 million AAV) with forward Nic Dowd. Dowd, 31, originally joined the Capitals as a free agent back on July 1st 2018. He's in the final year of a three-year...
The Washington Capitals activated forwards T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd from injured reserve on Saturday, per a team release. In a corresponding move, the team also reassigned forward Brett Leason to the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Oshie’s been absent from the Capitals lineup since October 28, when he was designated as...
Defenseman Ryan Lindgren barely beat the third-period buzzer to lift the New York Rangers to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night. Lindgren’s heroics came after the teams scored three goals each in a wild second period,
Terry McLaurin has already been Washington's best skill position player for his three seasons in the NFL. McLaurin has shown in back-to-back victories that he's still getting better. Making five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in a win at the Carolina Panthers was more evidence of McLaurin's continued improvement and the impact he can make on a game.
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule met with the media following Sunday's game. Credit to Washington. Credit to Coach Rivera. They came in here and played an excellent game. Played very much the way that they played last week against Tampa Bay.
